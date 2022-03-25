GRIFFIN
On Feb 24, the world watched in disbelief as Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. Many in the west wondered what they could do to help the people of Ukraine — many, but not all.
Griffin native Coleman Bailey knew exactly what to do. He bought a plane ticket, left Africa where he was working with orphans and flew to Poland. From there, he crossed into Ukraine to begin the dangerous and stressful work of evacuating orphans from the war zone to places of safety.
Bailey has gone into some of the hardest hit areas of Ukraine and has witnessed firsthand what most Westerners only see on the news.
“People’s homes and livelihoods are completely being destroyed right now,” he said. “The people here are trying to defend their nation. They are fighting for freedom and independence. I hope people (outside Ukraine) will be able to empathize with them and understand them.”
Bailey first began working with children in 2015 when he went to Nepal and discovered the plight of orphans around the world. Since his time on the streets of Kathmandu, he has learned how to help them.
He has worked in various locations around the globe such as India, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is in locations such as these where he helps place children who are considered at-risk in orphanages, and he helps the orphanages to become self-sustaining.
More recently, he began working for an organization called Serving Orphans Worldwide as a field coordinator for Africa and Ukraine. SOW is a nonprofit organization that partners with orphanages around the world to help support them until they can operate on their own.
SOW currently partners with five orphanages in Ukraine — two of these orphanages are located in the hard-hit cities of Kyiv and Mariupol. Bailey and other team members from SOW immediately set to work evacuating the orphans to places of safety which he called “very stressful and very frightening.”
Children from Kyiv were successfully moved out the night of the Russian invasion and eventually made it to Germany, and those in Mariupol were also moved to safety. Children from the orphanage in Alexandria were trapped and spent several days living in a basement sheltering from bombs.
“We had zero chance of getting them out, but then a small window opened up and we were able to move them,” Bailey said.
Arrangements for the other children were eventually made and SOW is currently reporting that all of its children are safe with almost all moved to other countries in the region. With the children safe, the SOW team and its partners opened the orphanages to serve as shelters for refugees.
As of last week, Bailey said the orphanage staff in Mariupol and about 100 civilians who are with them were trapped inside the city and could not get out. SOW had six buses waiting outside the city with humanitarian aid that it could not deliver.
Bailey said the people there have no power, were reporting that they have gone many days without food and are melting snow to use as drinking water.
As of Monday, Coleman reported that about 200 refugees have been evacuated in the last 48 hours from the beleaguered city and his team was working to evacuate more.
The toll on the SOW staff and the Ukrainian people is devastating. Bailey said he was celebrating the birth of a friend’s child just three months ago at the Mariupol maternity hospital that was recently bombed and the subject of much Western media coverage. While that friend and baby are safe, other loved ones are not.
Bailey’s close friend and leader of one of the Ukrainian orphanages, Gennadiy Mokhnenko, lost his daughter, Vika Sahorova, when, Bailey said, Russian soldiers fired tanks on her apartment building and killed her.
According to Mokhnenko’s Facebook page, Vika was his 27th adopted child. Thankfully, her 4-year-old son, Dmitriy, was not with her during the attack. He is being cared for, but Bailey said he will not be safe until he can be moved out of the city.
The work of SOW and its partners is far from over. They will continue to provide shelter and support as the conflict continues. Bailey, who has been sleeping alongside refugees in a converted sanctuary draws inspiration from those around him to help him continue his work.
“I’m unbelievably inspired by the people I’m working with,” Bailey said. “A percentage of the population has lost everything, homes, jobs, loved ones and the remainder are willing to lose everything for the sake of people that they don’t know. That’s very inspiring to me.”
To donate to Serving Orphans Worldwide, visit soworldwide.org.
To donate to Ukraine Red Cross, visit https://bit.ly/3KZjn7l.
