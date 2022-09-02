Six teachers in Douglas County have been selected as semifinalists for Douglas County Teacher of the Year.
The 35 school-level Teacher of the Year candidates selected in the spring attended an informational meeting in May and completed an extensive application over the summer.
A group of 10 judges read and scored the applications, with six teachers being named semifinalists.
The semifinalists include Karen Gorzynski from Bill Arp Elementary, Tammy Odom from Lithia Springs Elementary, Nancy Cannon from Mason Creek Middle, Bryant Hand from Yeager Middle, LaShawna Bryant from Lithia Springs High and Stan Jordan from New Manchester High.
The semifinalists have been observed in their classrooms and interviewed by the judges. Three finalists and the overall Teacher of the Year for Douglas County will be named at the Teacher of the Year celebration Sept. 22 at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The Douglas County Teacher of the Year will advance to the Georgia Teacher of the Year competition.
Karen Gorzynski, Bill Arp Elementary
Gorzynski is a fifth-grade science teacher at Bill Arp Elementary School. Each day, Gorzynski finds great joy in encouraging students to be curious and helping them learn more about the world around them. As a science lover herself, Gorzynski earned a bachelor’s degree in genetics before earning her masters degree in secondary education from the University of Georgia.
After graduating with her masters, she taught for two years before stepping away from the profession to raise her children. However, before stepping away, Gorzynski was named the Georgia High School Science Teacher of Promise by the Georgia Science Teachers Association. In 2008, she received her early childhood education endorsement and returned to the classroom. “I honestly believe I have the best job in the world,” said Gorzynski. “Children are naturally curious about our world, so engaging them in 5E (engage, explore, explain, elaborate, evaluate) and 3D science lessons is exciting and rewarding.”
Tammy Odom, Lithia Springs Elementary
Odom received her degree in early childhood education from Georgia College & State University and later earned a master’s degree in reading and mathematics curriculum. She has been teaching for 29 years, and still looks forward to each day in the classroom with her students. As an educator, Odom believes in setting high standards for her students, as she believes this helps them learn the most academically and about themselves as individuals. “My high expectations for my students demonstrate the confidence I have in them while helping them discover their own strengths,” Odom said. “Life has set many challenges for my students and it is my job to help them focus on their ability to succeed, not the disability they were born with.”
Throughout her career, she has participated on many panels and initiatives designed to support students and parents in learning. At LSES, she serves on the school’s leadership team, and was one of a few teachers who piloted a new STEM program focused on teaching problem-solving and social skills through coding. Outside the classroom, Odom also works with a nonprofit organization that focuses on aiding students who are at risk of not graduating from high school. For all of her work, Odom has been recognized many times, as she was the recipient of the Yes I Can Award for academic growth among her Autistic students, and she was also named Carroll County’s 2003-2004 Teacher of the Year.
Nancy Cannon, Mason Creek Middle
A veteran educator of 18 years, Cannon has dedicated her career to helping students of all ages reach their full potential. After earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Valdosta State University, Cannon’s journey in education began in 2004.
Since then she has taught in Texas and Georgia before coming to Mason Creek Middle School four years ago. Over the course of her career, Cannon has taught many different subjects, including language arts, social studies, GED and English Speakers of Other Languages classes.
When not teaching, she is an avid writer and an active member of her community. She is currently a member of NBBA Toastmasters of Atlanta and is working on writing a book of devotionals and fictional stories. In the future, she hopes to begin a GED and ESOL center to continue providing knowledge and skills to those seeking to improve their lives through education.
Bryant Hand, Yeager Middle
A west Georgia native, Hand began his teaching career at Pierce Mortuary Colleges before coming to Douglas County in 2012 as a substitute teacher. He soon accepted a full-time teaching position at Yeager Middle School, where he still teaches seventh grade social studies.
At YMS, Hand also serves as the seventh grade team leader, gifted coordinator and Junior Beta Club sponsor. Inside the classroom, he believes that all students are capable of reaching their highest potential when they know that their teachers believe in them and are invested in their success. Each day, he says his priority is to “teach his students over merely teaching content.” “I believe it’s my responsibility as a teacher to foster an inclusive learning environment in which all students feel safe to learn, free to challenge, and expected to have fun in the process,” Hand said. “I am a teacher because I believe that children need to come in contact with at least one person each day who believes in them and supports them.”
Outside the classroom, Hand is very involved in his community. He has served on the West Georgia Regional Library’s Board of Directors and has held offices in the Lions Club and Historical Society. Hand is also an organist and pianist who plays at Carrollton Presbyterian Church.
LaShawna Bryant, Lithia Springs High
Bryant enters her classroom daily with a desire to broaden her students’ horizons academically. A graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Bryant spent the first seven years of her career teaching and coaching varsity girls’ basketball in Baltimore. In 2014, Bryant took a leap abroad and spent two years teaching and coaching in Beijing, China. She taught Statistics while coaching a stellar basketball team abroad, before returning to the United States.
Today she is settled in at Lithia Springs High School, where she teaches geometry and algebra. At LSHS, Bryant has earned a gifted teaching endorsement and enjoys involvement in the SOAR Program, as it allows her to build relationships with students while helping increase their confidence in math. “My goal has always been to make a positive impact on the learning environment,” Bryant said,” and have a lasting impact of educational respect and success on students.”
In addition to teaching, Bryant enjoys coaching and instilling team and leadership development through coaching girls’ varsity basketball.
Stan Jordan, New Manchester High
A product of the Douglas County School System, Jordan has spent the past seven years at New Manchester High School working with all types of students. Upon graduating from Alexander High School, Jordan attended the University of West Georgia and graduated with a degree in business administration.
For nine years after that, he ran a tile and stone warehouse before deciding that teaching was his true calling. From there, he returned to UWG and earned a master’s in special education and has worked at NMHS since then. At NMHS, Jordan serves students of all grade levels as a co-teacher in algebra and world history classes. He is also the AU4 teacher at NMHS, and this past year, the program had its first graduate in NMHS history.
In the classroom, Jordan’s goal is to help students find success and belonging both inside and outside of the classroom. He also seeks to help bring more awareness and understanding of various disabilities and how they affect students in order to continue fostering a safe, supportive learning environment for all.
