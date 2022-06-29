SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
On Thursday, June 23, Sen. Donzella James was appointed by Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan to serve on the Senate Study Committee on People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Waiver Plan Access.
“Georgia is experiencing a massive need to evaluate the impact of the growing population in our state and those who have intellectual and developmental disabilities are at the highest concern. There has been an increasing demand for services for Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities as these citizens are our most dependent and vulnerable,” said Sen. James. “I am grateful to be appointed by Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan to serve on this study committee as it is my hope that we can work to address this major issue in our state to improve the lives of these Georgians.”
The Senate Study Committee on People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Waiver Plan Access was authorized by Senate Resolution 770, passed during the 2022 Legislative Session. The study committee will be composed of eight members, five of whom shall be members of the Senate, with two serving as co-chairs, one from the majority party and one from the minority party. The remaining three members shall include the Commissioner of Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities or their designee, the Commissioner of the Department of Community Health or their designee, and the Executive Director for the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities or their designee. The Committee will be responsible for conducting a study related to the needs, conditions or problems relative to intellectual and developmental disabilities and waiver plan access in Georgia with the intentions of potentially recommended certain legislative improvements or solutions.
You can read the full text of SR 770 on the Senate website athttps://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/63002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.