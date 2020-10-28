U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler told a gathering of supporters in Douglasville on Wednesday she’s not “a politician but a conservative businesswoman” who is fighting for the American dream.
Amid an overcast sky under a tent on the parking lot at Metro Garage Door on Veterans Memorial Highway, Loeffler spoke at a rally with the election just six days away.
“We are all in this together,” Loeffler said. “I’m thrilled to be in Douglasville. I love getting around the state and meeting people. I went to Washington to work for you.”
Loeffler was joined at the rally by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, who is the only African-American Republican in the Senate.
“She is the right choice,” Scott said as he was met with a loud applause. “She is a person from humble beginnings. She understands what hard work is about. She comes to Washington for one reason and that is for Georgia.”
Loeffler, the incumbent Republican, is among 21 candidates in the race for the U.S. Senate seat she was appointed to this year by Gov. Brian Kemp after former Sen. Johnny Isakson retired for health reasons.
Over the last week, Loeffler’s top two challengers — Republican Congressman Doug Collins and Democrat Raphael Warnock — have visited Douglas County rallying support in the tightly contested race.
Warnock leads in the polls with Loeffler and Collins neck-and-neck right behind him. The top two vote-getters will move on to a Jan. 5 runoff to decide the race unless one of the candidates gets 50% of the vote next Tuesday.
Georgia has quickly became a battleground state in the upcoming election with President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on the ticket for the presidential race.
Loeffler said she sees an advantage of having already served 10 months in the Senate as opposed to her challengers.
Loeffler has the endorsement of both the president and governor.
“I have a 100% Trump voting record,” Loeffler said before directing her fire at Collins. “I’ve already done a lot (more) in the last 10 months than the other candidate in 10 years in Washington. We are fighting for the American dream. I’m running against someone that has a failed voting record. It is about results.”
Several supporters of the pro-life movement gave their endorsement to Loeffler during the rally, including National Right to Life President Carol Tobias.
“She believes every child has the right to life,” Tobias said. “We stand with Kelly Loeffler.”
Loeffler said her “humble beginnings” brought her from a “farm girl” to a business leader.
She said more political outsiders is what’s needed in Washington.
“We need more outsiders in Washington like President Trump,” Loeffler said. “I went from the farm to a Fortune 500 company. I don’t owe Washington anything. I can’t be bought. I came to Washington to work for you. I’m fortune to work with President Trump to put America first.”
