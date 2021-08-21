U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) visited Douglasville on Saturday morning to tour the Highway 92 project and talk about how the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending bill that recently passed in the U.S. Senate will help Douglas County and the metro Atlanta region moving forward.
Warnock met with local officials including Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson before boarding a bus to see the progress being made on the Highway 92 relocation project.
Douglas County Transportation Director Miguel Valentin told Warnock and others on the bus that design started on the project in 2002 and that work is expected to be complete in 2022.
The bus tour ended where Fairburn Road hits the new Highway 92 bypass just south of Hospital Drive.
Warnock spoke, first thanking Robinson, Jones and Congressman David Scott for all of their work on the project that has cost more than $100 million.
“Infrastructure is critically important,” Warnock said. “I’ve been saying all over the state of Georgia that America needs a home improvement project. When you talk about roads and bridges and highways and broadband, this is the space that we share together as an American people. And in the case of Highway 92 and the hard work of getting us here and continuing to move us along, we see the ways in which this work is connected to jobs. It’s connected to getting workers connected to their own economic mobility. People who can’t move can’t move. And all of this has deep implications for our work around climate change as we deal with congested roads and carbon emissions from Douglasville to Atlanta and beyond.”
While on the bus tour, Douglasville City Councilwoman Lashun Burr Danley told Warnock that the Highway 92 project originally got off the ground in the 1990s as a public safety issue, with the north side of the city not having a fire station and trains frequently blocking traffic across the railroad tracks. That issue has been fixed with the new tunnel that goes under Highway 78 and the railroad tracks.
Warnock said in his remarks he was struck by hearing how hard it was for the people on the north side to get emergency services due to trains prior to a fire station being built in the area and the recent completion of the tunnel under the tracks.
“We've been talking about infrastructure for more than a generation in our country,” he said. “Meanwhile our bridges and roads are crumbling. You’ve got a lot of bridges in Georgia that are in trouble. So this trillion dollar infrastructure bill that we passed will absolutely move the ball further down the field and will expedite projects just like this right here in Douglasville.”
Warnock said one focus of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill is “building out our railway freight system so that we can take some of these 18 wheelers off of the streets.”
“And so you’re talking about impact on climate change, traffic congestion, public safety,” he said. “And you will see those investments right here in Douglasville.”
The $1 trillion infrastructure bill had bipartisan support in the Senate and is now in the House.
A larger $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill so far hasn’t garnered any Republican support.
Warnock was asked what Democrats might do to get some GOP support for the larger bill.
“With these two bills, it’s not one or the other,” Warnock said. “It’s not either or, it’s both and. And so we’ve got to do the entire job. To do one bill and not the other is to leave the work half done. We’re not about to allow that to happen. So all 50 Democrats will be on board for this $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill because it’s our conviction that we can’t simply just build back, we’ve got to build back better. And when you talk about roads and bridges that’s important. But human infrastructure is also important. It’s important that our children have access to the kind of early childhood care that they need so that moms and dads can get to work while we’re preparing the next generation of workers. In today’s economy, the emerging economy that’s very much focused around technology and communications, 12 years of education is no longer enough. You need 14 years. And young people have access to at least technical college and community college. And so you’ll see investments in that second bill along those lines. And our Republican sisters and brothers, they can come and join us.”
