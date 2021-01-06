FROM STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS
Georgia’s Senate majority leader condemned acts of violence by protestors at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that interrupted Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote.
Both chambers abruptly recessed after President Donald Trump’s supporters clashed with police and forced their way into the U.S. Capitol, starting at about 1 p.m., the Georgia Recorder reported on Wednesday.
A House office building was evacuated, and the Capitol and surrounding congressional office buildings were locked down as pro-Trump demonstrators, protesting the results of the Nov. 3 election, pushed past barricades and made it to the hallways outside the House and Senate chambers.
The violence was condemned by numerous officials, Democrats and Republicans, including the majority leader of Georgia’s Senate.
Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday afternoon said the violence was “unacceptable,” adding “this is not who we are as a society.” Dugan represents parts of Douglas, Carroll and Paulding counties.
“We have a method and a format in our nation that has served us well for a long time,” Dugan said in reference to the presidential electoral process. “Violence is not the answer. We tell everybody we are a group that is committed to law and order, and then something like this happens. This is not who we are as a society.”
The Georgia Senate Republican Caucus issued a statement late Wednesday adding to Dugan’s comments.
“By now, we have all seen the activities going on at our nation’s capital,” the statement reads. “There is no place in civil society, particularly ours, for actions such as this. I hope such efforts are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We have regressed as a society when differences in opinion turn into ill-will towards each other. There is no place for such action in this country. We absolutely condemn the actions occurring today in Washington D.C. We are a nation of laws and we Republicans have long had a history of espousing our belief in performing our Constitutional Rights in accordance with those laws We call for an immediate cessation of the unlawful acts we are all witnessing on our television screens and for every person there to instead abide by our Right to Peaceably Assembly as we are guaranteed under the 1st Amendment.”
At the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers were evacuated from the House, according to pool reports, and Vice President Mike Pence were rushed out of the Senate chamber. Pence was presiding over the certification.
The demonstration unfolded as lawmakers gathered at the U.S. Capitol to tally the Electoral College votes, the final step in formalizing the election of President-elect Joe Biden. At least 140 U.S. House lawmakers and at least a dozen U.S. senators, including U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, planned to challenge the certification.
Loeffler was unsuccessful in her bid for re-election against U.S. Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock, the Democratic challenger, in a razor-thin U.S. Senate runoff on Tuesday.
In the weeks since the Nov. 3 election, Trump has raged against the election results, and the Georgia Recorder reported him encouraging demonstrators to march on the Capitol during a rally earlier on Wednesday. Trump has contested the results in several states, including Georgia.
On Wednesday, lawmakers objecting to the Electoral College vote had been expected to file a series of objections to Biden’s votes from a handful of swing states, alleging fraud claims that have failed in lawsuits brought by Trump’s legal team.
The House and Senate convened briefly to begin tallying votes, but the debate over Arizona’s 11 electoral votes was upended as protesters approached the building.
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew until 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Times-Georgian writer Michael O’Hearn and The Georgia Recorder contributed reporting for this story.
