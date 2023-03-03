Legislation that would put a big dent in the take-home pay of some superior court clerks who offer passport services — including Annetta Danley Stembridge in Douglas County — cleared the Georgia Senate earlier this week.
Senate Bill 19 seeks to limit the passport application fees pocketed by superior court clerks and probate judges.
The bill was introduced by Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-Marietta, after a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor took home more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022.
Stembridge, the Douglas County clerk of courts, made $299,044.33 last year, including $197,400 in passport fees, records obtained last month by the Sentinel via an Open Records Request show.
Current law allows superior court clerks to keep the $35 passport processing fee.
SB 19 would require clerks to disclose how much they take in from passport applications.
The revised version of the bill, which was adopted by the Senate on Tuesday by a 34-19 vote, allows counties to provide clerks with an annual supplement up to the first $20,000 in passport fees reported. The remainder of the fees would have to be split between the clerk’s office for operating expenses and the county’s general fund.
Among the three senators representing parts of Douglas County, Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, voted for the bill, while Sens. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, and Donzella James, D-Atlanta, voted against it.
Stembridge makes a salary of $101,644.33 on top of the passport fees she collects, meaning her take-home pay would be limited to around $122,000 if the legislation makes it through the state House and is ultimately signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Stembridge told the Sentinel last month she doesn’t “apologize” for taking the passport fees because it is allowed by state and federal law.
“I do understand that some people are abusing that privilege,” she told the Sentinel previously. “I love the fact we get the money, and I share it with my staff.”
Stembridge said while she keeps 100% of the passport fees, she uses some of the money to “enhance our office,” pointing to birthday celebrations and performance bonuses.
DeKalb County Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry predicted in an AJC story that most clerks will opt out offering the passport service if the personal compensation goes away.
“It is additional work, and it’s not part of our constitutional duty,” DeBerry told the AJC.
However, Stembridge said she will continue offering the service in Douglas, even if the bill ultimately becomes law.
