District 35 state Sen. Donzella James has been missing in action now for most of the current General Assembly.
As the legislative session got rolling this year, James fell ill and that’s kept her from going to the Capitol up to now.
James is an Atlanta Democrat who represents the eastern half of Douglas County in the Senate.
James spoke by phone and said she began the session and shortly after felt ill, testing positive or “inconclusive” for COVID-19.
James, who’s been out with COVID-19, said she’s spent most of that time working from a hospital bed.
Additionally, James explained that she had some prior respiratory issues dating back to 2016 that have since resulted in a perfect storm of complications along the way.
James said she was taking oxygen through January and February and early-on was listed in “critical condition.”
But James added that lately she’s on the mend and “improving every day.” She hopes to make it back to the Capitol by the last week of the session, but even then it won’t be for long days.
“I probably would just go and make roll call and vote, or go to my office and when it’s time to vote come back upstairs and vote,” she said.
She said she’s been forced to miss a lot of face-time with colleagues at the General Assembly, but she has done her best to keep up with what’s going on in this year’s session from the hospital.
“I’ve never really stopped working. Someone was bringing me paper work and I’ve been streaming [online] from the Capitol to stay caught up,” she said.
James, like many since the pandemic hit, has attended meetings via Zoom, she said.
“I was very ill,” she said. “Some days I didn’t say very much. Unfortunately it’s been a crazy session.”
James, still in isolation, says she’s not now contagious and hoping that doctors will release her in time to make it back to the Gold Dome for the final week of this year’s session. The session runs through March.
“A lot of important bills have come through and I wish I could have been there for my constituents in person. But I did what I could to encourage the vote the way I would have voted by staying in touch with colleagues,” she said.
James noted one such bill, HB 290, which has recently gone through the Senate, and would require health care facilities where a patient is staying for more than 12 hours to allow a “legal representative” — defined as someone at least 21 years old and designated as someone who can act on behalf of the patient — to be at the patient’s bedside at least one hour per day. The legal representative would be allowed at hospitals and long-term care facilities.
James commented that her own experience this year served to show her how important it is for loved ones to retain some access to family members in the hospital, despite recent restrictions.
