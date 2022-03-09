A new senior housing community in Douglasville is expected to open in the summer of 2023.
Sweetwater Point, a 96-unit affordable senior housing community by National Church Residences, will be located at 6125 Stewart Parkway.
The development was approved by the Douglasville City Council in September of 2020.
National Church Residences, the firm developing the apartments, announced recently that Sweetwater Point has received a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.
The company in a press release said it was awarded $2.5 million in funding for the project from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to address low-income senior housing needs in the area.
Additionally, HUD will be providing project-based rental assistance to 16 units, according to the release. The community has been designed in accordance with National Green Building Standard (NGBS) requirements.
The community will be age and income restricted.
The three-story building will consist of 55 one-bedroom units and 41 two-bedroom units. Amenities will include whole building high speed Wi-Fi, a furnished fitness center and an arts and crafts center. This new community was designed by Atlanta-based, Foley Design and will be developed, managed and owned by National Church Residences.
“It’s exciting to share our mission with a new community through the development of more affordable housing for seniors in Douglasville,” said Maureen Freehill, director of affordable housing development at National Church Residences. “Sweetwater Point will provide area seniors with high-quality affordable housing so that they can remain in the community where they have lived, worked and raised families. Additionally, our plan will enhance the quality of life for our residents as each apartment will be adaptable to their needs so that they can continue living independently.”
National Church Residences operates 12 affordable senior housing communities in metro Atlanta, including Baptist Gardens, Baptist Towers, Betmar Village, Big Bethel Village, Gene Miller Manor, John Sparks Manor, Lakewood Christian Manor, Larry Moore Manor, Panola Gardens, Princeton Court Senior Residences, Trinity Towers and True Light Haven. National Church Residences has been developing and managing affordable senior housing communities in the metro Atlanta market for over 20 years. Currently, National Church Residences is the second largest owner of senior housing within the 29-county metropolitan statistical area, second only to the Atlanta Housing Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.