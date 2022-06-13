The West Georgia Senior Partners Network is hosting a free community lunch and learning to inform the community about the local resources for respite care.
West Georgia Senior Partners Network is a comprehensive network of professionals that serve the senior community with “a total well being approach.”
The organization offers free community lunches and learns to provide resources and educate the local community who are primary caregivers or having to make decisions in regards to caregiving, senior care or long term care planning for their elderly parents, grandparents, or loved one, specifically respite care for the upcoming event on Saturday, June 25.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Central Baptist Church Family Life Center located at 5811 Central Church Road in Douglasville.
According to Rebekah Middlebrooks, owner of Agape Senior Solutions Placement Agency, affiliated with West Georgia Senior Partners Network, respite care provides short-term relief for primary caregivers.
“It can be arranged for just an afternoon or for several days or weeks. Respite care services can be provided in the home, at an adult daycare, or senior living community on a weekly or monthly basis short term, however on multiple occasions,” Middlebrooks said. “Respite care can benefit both the primary caregiver and the patient. It gives them both a break.”
Although there are different providers that offer this service, there is only one type of respite care which is short term, per Middlebrooks.
Families can determine if respite care is needed when the primary caregiver is feeling burned out, overwhelmed, has a planned vacation or has personal tasks that need to be completed.
“Caregivers can establish respite care by connecting to a senior care advisor who can assist them with connecting to the right provider,” Middlebrooks said.
According to Middlebrooks, caregivers are trained to follow the care plan that is established for the patient based on the individual’s care needs and goals. Caregivers build trust by being consistent with being reliable and providing quality care, per Middlebrooks.
A common obstacle for families seeking respite care is the financial aspect, according to Middlebrooks. Respite care is not covered by insurance, so it is a “self pay expense.”
“That’s why pre planning for long term care such as respite is very crucial,” Middlebrooks said.
A common myth associated with respite care is that Medicare does not cover the costs, per Middlebrooks.
“If on hospice, Medicare guidelines state they are entitled to a five day respite with their loved one transferred out of the home into an inpatient setting. For example, if my mom is on hospice and then I get caregiver burnout and I need five days to rest, they would take my mom out of the house and then I would have five days to clean up my home and get some rest. Or if your dad was on hospice and you had to undergo a surgical procedure or something like that they would take your dad out of the house for five days only and Medicare would pay for that,” Middlebrooks said.”
The speakers at the community lunch and learn which are, Agape Senior Solutions, Keyline Home Care Solutions, Upgiving Village and Lotus Blossom Hospice and Palliative Care, will provide information about local respite care resources and answer any questions interested families may have.
“I truly believe it takes a support team to have longevity as a caregiver. Allowing professional help can help prevent this burnout. No one can pour from an empty cup. You’re no good to your loved one if you’re not taking care of yourself first,” Middlebrooks said.
