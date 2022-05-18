Seniors help in tradition of welcoming new fire truck

A group of senior citizens helped welcome a new 107-foot ladder truck into the Douglas County Fire Department’s fleet.
A traditional wet down ceremony was held May 13 at the Lithia Springs Senior Center before the truck was transported across the parking lot to its new home at Fire Station No. 1.
The seniors helped with the push-in ceremony, which was hosted by District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell.
“This is a very special day as we welcome home a new ladder truck,” Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said. “This is a good piece of equipment that will serve our citizens.”
Mitchell thanked the seniors and citizens for the truck, which was funded by the 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for $1.14 million.
“You can do great things with that penny,” Mitchell said. “It is all because of the citizens.”
The new truck can produce 2,000 gallons of water a minute. It will be used for fires at apartments, two-story homes, hotels and warehouses, according to Deputy Chief Eric Phillips.
“We need this for this community,” Phillips said.
Jolivette said the new equipment will also help with the county’s ISO rating.
An ISO fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the Insurance Services Office. The score reflects how prepared a community and area is for fires.
“Most importantly, the new ladder truck will give our personnel good equipment to work to utilize,” Jolivette said.
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones got to ride in the truck from the senior citizens center to the fire station, which are adjacent to each other. She got to sound the horn as the truck made its way across the parking lot.
“Now, we are bringing in new equipment for our fire department and our first responders, and the funding came from the continuing SPLOST funds,” Mitchell said. “It’s just the wonderful things we do in Douglas County, all because of the citizens.”
A Wet Down Ceremony is a long-standing tradition where firefighters commission a new fire truck by spraying it with water, drying it, and then pushing it into its new home.
The historical ceremony represents when firefighters had to wet down the horses used to pull fire engines and push the steam fire engines back into the fire station bay.
“This is a very special day,” Jolivette said. “In Douglas County, we want to be real inclusive of our seniors. I see what the penny can do.”
