By SENTINEL STAFF REPORTS
The Douglas County Sentinel was recognized earlier this month as one of the best newspapers in the state in its class by the Georgia Press Association at its 135h annual convention on Jekyll Island.
The Sentinel earned 16 editorial awards in the GPA’s Better Newspaper Contest, including third place in the General Excellence category, the honor bestowed upon the papers judged the state’s best in their class. The paper competes in Class C for large non-daily newspapers.
Overall, the paper garnered six first-place wins, five second-place wins and five third-place wins in the editorial contest.
In the separate advertising contest, Marketing Specialist Wende LaPierre won two awards for ads that appeared in the Sentinel and also won for two ads that appeared in the paper’s sister publication, The Villa Rican.
“This was a team effort by a talented group of professionals who work hard every day to give our readers stories, columns, photos and marketing opportunities they won’t get anywhere else,” said Sentinel Managing Editor Ron Daniel. “The breadth of awards the Sentinel won this year show the talent and dedication of our staff and contributors.”
News Reporter/Sports Editor Derrick Mahone led the way with eight total awards, including two first-place awards. Daniel earned four awards, including three first-place finishes.
“It is always an honor to see your work recognized among your peers,” Mahone said. “I’m extremely happy for the recognition. I never expected to win awards for news writing and photography since the majority of my career has been in sports writing.”
Mahone’s photo of political candidate Vernon Jones taking a selfie with a young fan at an event took top honors in the Spot News Photograph category and his photo for a story he wrote about a great-grandmother graduating from college took first place for Feature Photograph.
Mahone took second place for the 2021 Football Preview edition in the Special Sections category.
Mahone also finished second in Feature Writing for stories about a local veteran who fought in Normandy on D-Day, a feature on Alexander High grad and country music star Niko Moon and the feature on the great-grandmother who graduated from the University of West Georgia.
His stories on the BOC giving the coroner a raise, a theft at a local gas station and the resignation of former County Administrator Sharon Subana earned him a second place in Breaking News Writing.
Mahone finished third in the News Photograph and Spot News Photograph categories for photos of a Georgia Power lineman.
Daniel won first place in the Business Writing and Education Writing categories and teamed with contributor Richard Grant to win first place for Feature Writing.
Daniel’s winning Business Writing entry consisted of stories about the economy gaining momentum as COVID-19 appeared to be letting up, Foxhall seeking a new deal from the county and a story on Elena Hudson’s new food truck, The Hud.
Daniel’s winning Education Writing entry consisted of a story on the school system’s new arena, a feature on several teachers receiving funding for their Donors Choose projects and a story on parents protesting a mask mandate in schools.
Daniel and Grant won the Feature Writing category with Daniel’s stories on Donors Choose, The Hud food truck and a story the two co-wrote on the career of Superior Court Judge David Emerson.
The Sentinel finished second in Local News Coverage for coverage by Daniel and Mahone.
The paper won first place in the Layout and Design category for work done by a team led by page designers Kris Matury and Dylan Wilson.
Sweetwater Camera Club President Janet Newton took second place in the News Photograph category for a photo she contributed of the county’s Veterans Day Parade. Newton and Karen Cox took second in the Photo Essay category for a series of photos they contributed of the Beaver Moon.
Terry Howard took third place for Serious Column for his weekly columns in the paper.
On the advertising side, LaPierre won first place in the Small Page Ad category for Chandler Exterminators. LaPierre also took third place in the Special Section category for Fall Around Town.
LaPierre’s ad in The Villa Rican for The Barn won in the Service/Institutional category and her ad for Troncalli Insurance took first place in the Full Color Ad category,
Newspapers of West Georgia Publisher Rachael Raney accepted the awards at the GPA’s awards banquet on June 3.
“It was a great honor to bring back 20 awards for news and advertising from this year’s Georgia Press conference on Jekyll Island,” Raney said. “As 2021 continued to throw challenges our way, we rallied together with the small staff to create marketing messages, specialty magazines and quality community news in the face of the COVID pandemic. We continued to work hard and serve our community as a watchdog, to help promote small business and foster healthy discussions. We have a solid team here at the Douglas County Sentinel and I am proud of the work they do day in and day out and being recognized as a paper of General Excellence. They believe in what we do and what we stand for. They are true professionals. The awards speak for themselves, but when you see them at a meeting, in church or at lunch give them a high five and a big smile.”
