The Douglas County Sentinel took home six awards earlier this month at the Georgia Press Association’s 136th annual convention on Jekyll Island.
The awards were presented June 9 at the Better Newspaper Contest Banquet held at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel.
The editorial team consisting of managing editor Ron Daniel, staff writer/sports editor Derrick Mahone and contributing writer Richard Grant took second place overall for Local News Coverage in Class C for large non-daily newspapers.
Mahone also took third place in the Special Issues category for his annual Football Preview edition. And Daniel also took third place in the Education Writing category.
The Sweetwater Camera Club was awarded second place in the Photo Essay category for a series of photos capturing the City of Douglasville’s Fourth of July events in 2022 that appeared in the Sentinel. The photo essay consisted of photos taken by Janet Newton, Krystal Horne, Randy Cordell and Gregory Taylor.
“Good job assembling a variety of colorful images from the Fourth of July event, day and night,” the judge wrote.
In the separate advertising contest, marketing specialist Wende LaPierre won two first place awards.
LaPierre’s advertisement for Robert Goolsby Real Estate Group, Inc. won first place in the Real Estate category.
LaPierre also won first place in the Advertising Campaign category for a series of ads promoting local Douglas County football players for a weekly Player of the Week feature during the 2022 high school football season. The campaign included a sponsorship print ad featuring Harmony at Douglasville to encourage voting on the Sentinel website at douglascountysentinel.com, followed by a print ad featuring the winning player each week and a final Player of the Year. There was also a corresponding ad for the campaign on the Sentinel website.
