The September Saturdays Festival returns to the grounds of the Douglas County Courthouse over the next two Saturdays.
And those attending this year’s festival who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 yet and want to get the vaccine can score a little extra spending money in the process.
The Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday evening to give $100 gift cards to the first 100 Douglas County citizens who book an appointment and receive the vaccine at the festival Saturday, Sept. 18. The first 200 citizens to book an appointment and receive the vaccine at the festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 will also get $100 gift cards.
The festival, which is in its 19th year, is set to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturdays.
The gift cards — which are being paid for with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds — were approved Tuesday by a 4-1 vote with no discussion.
District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider cast the lone vote against the move.
“As of September 14th, in Douglas County, 41% of the 144,000 residents are fully vaccinated and 47% have at least one dose,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said in a prepared statement Wednesday. Jones added, “That statistic means that more than half of our county residents are still not protected from the virus. We’ve seen how successful these types of incentive programs have been for other jurisdictions. We are hoping for that same kind of success here.”
Participants must verify that they are a Douglas County resident and that they are not fully vaccinated, according to a news release from the county. By registering for an appointment, participants give permission for their Georgia Immunization Record to be accessed to verify vaccination status.
Residents who have already been fully vaccinated or who live outside of Douglas County are not eligible for this incentive. Eligible individuals age 12-17 years old must verify that they have parent or guardian permission to accept this gift card. Residents can register at https://cdph.jotform.com/212556870816967.
The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at both September Saturdays events.
This year’s festival will feature food trucks, vendors, musical performances and carnival rides, according to Communications and Community Relations Director Rick Martin.
Martin said AKA Kona Ice, Buckner Family Funnel Cakes, Chick-fil-A, Jam Sisters, Repicci’s Italian Ice & Gelato of Atlanta, and Shane’s Rib Shack will be in attendance both Saturdays. Additionally, ATL Blu Water Seafood will be at the Sept. 25 festival, Martin said.
This year’s September Saturdays Festival begins just a week after the country commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
September Saturdays was born out of a desire for the community to come together after the attacks.
The idea for the festival came from Wes Tallon, the former longtime communications and community relations director for the county.
In a 2014 article for the Sentinel, Tallon recalled that a Liberty Tree was planted on the courthouse grounds on the first anniversary of 9/11.
A year later, in 2003, Tallon recalled that the county created the “Walk of Light on the grounds of the courthouse with 3,022 red, white and blue luminaries that honored the innocent victims of 9/11.
Tallon noted that as time went by, the “sense of community that had been re-established after the attacks began to wane as life again returned to somewhat a sense of normalcy.”
“However,” he said, “many longed for the sense of community, and September Saturdays was born.”
September Saturdays started in September of 2003 with evening concerts followed by a movie on the courthouse bricks on four consecutive Saturday nights in September. It was first called “Marvelous Licks and Fabulous Flicks on the Courthouse Bricks,” Tallon recalled.
In 2004, it expanded into a small festival with concerts and movies — with the new name of September Saturdays Festival — and it grew through the years to be the largest annual festival in Douglas County, Tallon said.
“It is important that county residents continue to meet, greet, communicate and share, and the September Saturdays Festival provides a fun-filled opportunity for this purpose. …. In a day and age of division and conflict, September Saturdays is uniting. It’s all about community.” Tallon wrote seven years ago.
