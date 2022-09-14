September Saturdays, Douglas County’s largest annual festival, returns to the courthouse grounds the next two Saturdays.
This coming Saturday, Sept. 17, is Heroes Day and Touch A Truck Experience. The following Saturday, Sept. 24 is Family Fun Day and the Government Showcase Festival. The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturdays.
While limited parking is available on the courthouse grounds where the festival will be set up, over 800 parking spaces are available adjacent to the festival grounds in the Dorris Road parking lot, the Woodie Fite Senior Center, and the Multimodal Transportation Center.
Free shuttle vans will transport festival visitors to/from the adjacent parking areas and the festival grounds.
Fire, police and sheriff’s vehicles will be among those on hand for kids and their parents to check out for the Heroes Day and Touch A Truck Experience on Sept. 17.
Also, the University of West Georgia Mobile Innovations Lab will take part Sept. 17 during the Touch A Truck Experience. The mobile lab is designed to build Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) capacity by offering active learning opportunities that integrate emerging technologies and 21st century skills.
Rick Martin, director of communications and community relations for the county, said roughly 90 vendors have signed up for September Saturdays and more are inquiring.
“We’re proud and excited to celebrate and recognize our dedicated educators in the school district on Heroes Day,” Martin said. “We’ll be honoring 36 teachers, one from each school, who have been named school level 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year. Some of the teachers will be with us and walk across the stage.”
Martin said school chorus groups will be performing, with Mason Creek Middle School and Stewart Middle School among the performances.
Local area band “Aviated Sounds’’ is also performing Sept. 17, and the band “Smoke” is set to perform Sept. 24.
September Saturdays is a free event born out of a desire for the community to come together after the September 11, 2001 attacks.
The idea for the festival came from Wes Tallon, the former longtime communications and community relations director for the county.
In a 2014 article for the Sentinel, Tallon recalled that a Liberty Tree was planted on the courthouse grounds on the first anniversary of 9/11.
A year later, in 2003, Tallon recalled that the county created the “Walk of Light on the grounds of the courthouse with 3,022 red, white and blue luminaries that honored the innocent victims of 9/11.
Tallon noted that as time went by, the “sense of community that had been re-established after the attacks began to wane as life again returned to somewhat a sense of normalcy.”
“However,” he said, “many longed for the sense of community, and September Saturdays was born.”
September Saturdays started in September of 2003 with evening concerts followed by a movie on the courthouse bricks on four consecutive Saturday nights in September. It was first called “Marvelous Licks and Fabulous Flicks on the Courthouse Bricks,” Tallon recalled.
In 2004, it expanded into a small festival with concerts and movies — with the new name of September Saturdays Festival — and it grew through the years to be the largest annual festival in Douglas County, Tallon said.
“It is important that county residents continue to meet, greet, communicate and share, and the September Saturdays Festival provides a fun-filled opportunity for this purpose. …. In a day and age of division and conflict, September Saturdays is uniting. It’s all about community.” Tallon wrote eight years ago.
