An Atlanta man is behind bars on multiple shoplifting charges.
Cleveland Darden, 60, is accused of robbing two different retail stores, including one on consecutive days.
According to a couple arrest warrants, Darden allegedly shoplifted from the Home Depot on Thornton Road on May 11-12 for a total of $2,895.80.
Before the arrest, there was an active bench warrant for Darden, who was charged with shoplifting at the Target on Chapel Hill Road.
An arrest warrant stated that Darden took nine Texas Instruments calculators at a value of $1,004.91 on Oct. 7, 2019.
According to a bench warrant, Darden failed to appear in court on March 11, 2020, on the Target shoplifting charges.
On May 11, Darden took a Milwaukee Power Ratchet set, two Milwaukee 18v battery packs and a DeWalt combo kit that totaled $1,273.80, according to an arrest warrant.
Another arrest warrant stated that on May 12, Darden took a Milwaukee cordless ratchet, four Milwaukee lithium battery packs, two Milwaukee 18-volt starter packs and one Milwaukee brushless compact drill totaling $1,622.
Darden placed the merchandise in a shopping cart before heading to the parking lot, the warrant stated.
He apparently drove off in a white U-Haul van, according to the arrest warrant.
Darden is being held without bond.
