A Stone Mountain man known as a metro Atlanta serial tire slasher has been charged with similar crimes in Douglas County.
Lee Culbreath, 36, was charged with 24 counts of criminal trespass (damage), three counts of criminal damage to government property and seven counts of criminal damage to property stemming from incidents in 2019.
Culbreath had been arrested in DeKalb and Clayton counties on similar charges. He was brought to Douglas County last week from the Clayton County jail to face charges that occurred in late 2019.
He is accused of slashing tires, breaking windows and doing other damage to parked vehicles in Lithia Springs, according to arrest warrants.
Culbreath is being held in the Douglas County jail, according to jail records.
According to an 11Alive news report in 2019, Culbreath is responsible for 80 property crimes across metro Atlanta with many being the slashing of tires at many different locations.
The criminal damage to government property stems from the slashing of tires, breaking of side windows and mirrors on Cobb County Community Services vans parked on Thornton Way, according to an arrest warrant.
Property damage in the county to vehicles totals over $2,300, according to arrest warrants.
Culbreath’s initial arrest on property damages charges came in December 2019 in DeKalb County with the assistance of Roswell Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to the 11Alive report.
He faced charges of slashing tires at a nursing home and at a police headquarters, according to the news report.
