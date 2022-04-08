Seth Allen overcomes injury to become nation’s top thrower

Alisa Allen got the call from her husband, Bobby, to get over to the New Manchester High track and field practice.
When she arrived, Allen saw their son lying on the ground and being revived by emergency medical personnel.
Seth Allen had accidentally been struck in the back of the head by a 12-pound shot put.
He was rushed to the hospital where he stayed for a week.
Despite being placed in an induced coma, Seth has made a big comeback from the freak accident that almost took his life.
Alisa calls him, ‘a walking miracle’ after going through the 2019 incident.
Heading into next week’s Douglas County Track and Field Championships, Allen is one of the top throwers in the nation.
He is ranked No. 1 in Georgia and second in the nation in the discus event.
“This still feels unreal,” Allen said. “I’ve seen a lot of growth and received a lot of support from family, friends and my coaches. It’s been my entire village.”
That ‘village’ helped support Allen during his hospitalization and rehabilitation to a road of recovery.
Former New Manchester track coach Adrian Steele called it the ‘scariest moment’ of his coaching career when Allen was struck by the shot put.
Allen calls it a learning moment for him.
As a teammate was throwing, Allen was standing to the side of the pit. The shot put slipped out his hand and struck Allen in the back of the head.
Despite the injury and surgery, Allen said he wasn’t going to let it stop him pursuing his love for track.
He has set the school record and placed second in the state last season in the state discus and has made All-American in the hammer throw.
“The rehab took a while, but I wasn’t going to let it stop me,” Allen said.
“He is a walking miracle,” said Alisa, a teacher at Factory Shoals and a former collegiate hurdler.
Last November,
Allen, who has a
3.6 grade-point
average, signed a scholarship with
Purdue University.
During his time in the hospital and recuperating at home, Allen’s friends and teammates made a
video for him.
“I had strong support from my throw family and friends,” he said.
Allen doesn’t remember much about the incident other than being struck by the shot put.
“I woke up in the hospital and didn’t
know what was going on,” he said. “I know I wasn’t going to let it stop me. I took the mentality my senior year to have fun. I think as soon as everything clicked with me, I started getting better.”
He played football in middle school, but calls track and field his first love.
He used to follow his sister around to her high school and youth meets, and developed a love for the sport.
“I just wanted to
stick with track throughout high school,” he said. “Growing up watching my sister compete made me really love
the sport.”
