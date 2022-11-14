Santa pic

Abbey and Vivee Swanson enjoy the City of Douglasville’s Christmas festivities last year. This year’s festivities are planned for Friday, Dec. 2.

 Dawn Horrex / Special photo

Douglas County residents will have several ways to get into the holiday spirit over the next few weeks.

Santa Claus will be at Arbor Place Mall starting Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m., which is when he will make his grand entrance for the Christmas season. After his arrival, Santa will be available through Dec. 24, Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. with scheduled breaks.

