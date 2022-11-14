Douglas County residents will have several ways to get into the holiday spirit over the next few weeks.
Santa Claus will be at Arbor Place Mall starting Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m., which is when he will make his grand entrance for the Christmas season. After his arrival, Santa will be available through Dec. 24, Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. with scheduled breaks.
Arbor Place also plans a special culturally diverse Black Santa event Dec. 4 and 5. Reservations for the event can be made at arborplace.com
Arbor Place’s other holiday events include:
- Monday evenings from 4-7 p.m.
Farmer’s Table Christmas Tree Farm:
Douglas County Parks and Recreation is hosting “A Christmas to Remember” at Boundary Waters Aquatics Center on Friday, Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m.
There will be food trucks, carolers, music, live reindeer, Santa, and, of course, a tree lighting ceremony. The tree lighting is set for 7:30 p.m.
And the City of Douglasville’s “Miracle on Main Street” Christmas Parade is set for Friday, Dec. 2, from 6:30-9 p.m.
The parade route will run along Church Street downtown from Fairburn Road to Club Drive. After the parade, there will be a tree lighting, visits with Santa and other family activities at O’Neal Plaza and the Douglasville Conference Center.
