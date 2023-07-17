Robert Jones

Republican Robert Jones has announced he will challenge incumbent Democratic Coroner Renee Godwin next year.

City municipal elections will be coming up this year for Douglasville mayor and three council seats — Ward 2 Post 2, Ward 4 and Ward 5.

Persons wishing to qualify as candidates in this election have from Monday, Aug. 21, through and including Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.