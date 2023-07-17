City municipal elections will be coming up this year for Douglasville mayor and three council seats — Ward 2 Post 2, Ward 4 and Ward 5.
Persons wishing to qualify as candidates in this election have from Monday, Aug. 21, through and including Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
And county elections are just around the corner in 2024. Several Douglas County incumbents will face reelection challengers as the field of qualifiers begins to populate.
Among those who’ve thrown their hats into the ring, Robert Jones announced he’s running for coroner. Jones is the first announced challenger to Democratic incumbent coroner Renee Godwin, who was first elected in 2016.
Jones is a GOP challenger to Godwin. He’s a Lithia Springs native and has been a resident there for 42 years. After 11 years with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Jones currently owns and operates two local businesses in Douglas County.
Jones responded by email that he’s currently pursuing certificates in human anatomy and physiology for better understanding of the human body, and as well, he’s obtaining a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Jones was asked to state his chief reasons for running.
“After experiencing death close to home with losing my pawpaw [Grandad George Jones of Jones Safe & Lock] then hearing the stories from individuals within the county, I knew a change had to happen. I knew this county needed someone to lean on in their time of need. They needed someone who was going to not only show up in a timely manner but to be present when they needed an extra shoulder to lean on,” Jones said.
In addition to the Jones/Godwin race, Douglasville attorney Valerie Vie has announced she will run for the probate judge seat held by Democratic incumbent Christina Peterson.
Anita Zachery has announced she will run for the clerk of courts spot held by Democratic incumbent Annetta Stembridge.
Cyrus Colley, a 12-year veteran of the APD, has announced he will challenge Democratic incumbent Sheriff Tim Pounds.
And Ruben Tillman has announced he will run for the District 2 county commissioner seat held by Democratic incumbent Kelly Robinson. Tillman previously served as legislative aide to Robinson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.