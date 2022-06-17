As a youngster growing up, Madison Hendrix used to hangout with her father, Kelly Hardy, while he was working at the fire station.
Hardy is a 25-year veteran of the Douglas County Fire Department.
When Hendrix decided on a career path, it was obvious she wanted to be a firefighter.
“I’m glad my dad didn’t try to talk me out of it,” Hendrix said.
Trae Major saw the enjoyment that his father, Capt. Travis Major, had in being a firefighter, and finally decided to join the DCFD three years ago.
In all, there are three sets of father/son or daughter that serve with the DCFD.
Christian Baker followed his father, Wayne, into the career.
“I’m proud to have chosen this career,” Hendrix said. “I do it to help the citizens.”
Hardy grew tired of working in the construction field, and decided on a career change 25 years ago. He grew up in Lithia Springs, and wanted a job that served citizens.
“I’m born and raised here in Douglas County,” Hardy said. “I’m extremely proud of Madison.”
Trae Major considers his father his role model, and says he is proud to follow in his footsteps.
“I’ve heard that my dad is a pretty good firefighter,” Trae grinned. “My dad and grandpa are two of the most upstanding people you will ever meet. My dad has taught me a lot about life and being a firefighter.”
Trae works out of Station 6 while Travis serves Station 10 in downtown Douglasville.
Trae’s original goal was to go into a different career field. He attended the University of Tennessee for two years to major in aerospace engineering before transferring to the University West Georgia.
He is two classes away from getting his degree in chemistry.
“I saw the enjoyment that my dad had in doing his job,” Trae said. “He loves his job. This has been a great opportunity for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.