Sgt. Rader receives Hero award for work on COVID-19 Task Force

Sgt. John Rader’s National Guard brigade was well-suited to help with the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The Douglasville resident is stationed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. He has training in biological and chemical materials.
“We had plenty of white suits, and we were trained in areas that fit what was needed at the time,” Rader said. “We knew it was our time to step up.”
As a member of the U.S. Army’s COVID-19 Task Force, Rader’s unit was one of the first in the country to go into nursing homes to help sanitize them.
The unit also helped set up test sites at the beginning of the pandemic, gathering and putting together test kits.
For his help in fighting the pandemic, Rader was recently named the recipient of the Georgia School of Orthodontists (GSO) quarterly Hero award.
Rader marks the fifth recipient of complimentary orthodontic care through GSO’s Gift of a Smile Heroes Program. The first four recipients were announced in March.
Born in Kentucky to two blind parents, Rader has always had a desire to give back to his community.
After the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Rader finally decided after working in corporate America to join the military.
“I was much younger then, and felt I owed a service to my country,” he said. “We needed more people to join the military. A friend of mine helped me into it.”
Before the terrorist attacks Rader had been contemplating serving his country, and the events on that date in 2001 pushed him into it.
He has served in the military for 13 years, including two overseas deployments. He works full time with the 201st RSG, one of five brigades in the Georgia National Guard.
During his time in service, Rader has helped during natural disasters like ice storms, floods and hurricanes.
“You definitely realize the impact one person can have,” Rader said. “As a member of a team, it is very humbling and a nice feeling to be able to help.”
He said moving forward, helping out during the COVID-19 crisis is something his unit can use in future disasters.
“This is something new we can add to our playbook,” he said. “Nothing compares to real-world experiences.”
