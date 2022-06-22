Yvonne Shaw is the Democratic nominee for the County Commission District 4 seat after handling defeating Dominique Conteh in Tuesday’s runoff
With 100% of precincts reporting, Shaw received 383 votes (54.64%) to Conteh’s 318 votes (45.36%).
The two were separated by just 10 votes in last month’s Democratic primary, which also included Tony Montcalm.
In Tuesday’s runoff, Montcalm threw his support behind Shaw.
“I want to let all of the citizens and voters of District 4 know that I’m a true public servant,” Shaw told the Sentinel. “I have a passion for leading, helping people and solving problems. I want to be a voice for our district and enhance our quality of life by keeping us safe, preserving our property values, and by helping us to prepare for the future development and growth of our community. I want to use my experience and education to work collaboratively with stakeholders and citizens to reach and exceed our goals.”
Shaw, a code enforcement manager, said she was grateful to both Conteh and Montcalm, singling out Montcalm, who she said was “gracious” from the first time they met. She said she looks forward to working with Montcalm in the future.
Montcalm said, “We need a change of the guard for District 4.”
“Yvonne Shaw is our best chance to make that change,” he said. “If we vote for the same, we’ll get more of the same. Let’s get our district what it needs.”
Shaw now moves on to the November general election against Republican Mark Alcarez, who ran unopposed in his party’s primary.
The District 4 seat is open this year with incumbent Republican Ann Jones Guider not seeking a fourth term on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. Guider has endorsed Alcarez.
In the other local race Tuesday, District 61 state Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, defeated challenger Rashaun Kemp.
Bruce received 2,275 votes (53.62%) to Kemp’s 1,968 votes (46.38%) in the district, which includes parts of Douglas and Fulton counties.
Bruce and Kemp advanced to the runoff from a field that included four candidates in the May primary. Bruce is the presumptive winner of the seat since no Republicans qualified.
Kemp actually won the majority of votes cast in Douglas County, taking 388 (53.08%) to Bruce’s 343 (46.92%). But Bruce ran up the vote in his home county of Fulton 55.01% to 44.99% to win another two-year term in Atlanta.
Also, Tuesday, Democrats chose their nominees for four statewide races that required runoffs since no candidate got 50% plus one vote in the May primary.
Bee Nguyen won the Georgia primary runoff for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state.
Nguyen won 77% of the runoff votes, while her opponent, Dee Dawkins-Haigler, won 23%.
Nguyen currently represents Atlanta in the Georgia House of Representatives. She will now face incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger in the general election in November.
Lawyer Charlie Bailey defeated Kwanza Hall in the race for the Democratic nod for Lt. Gov. Bailey earned 63% of the vote and Hall 37%.
Bailey will face incumbent Republican Burt Jones in November.
Janice Laws Robinson beat Raphael Baker in the Democratic runoff for insurance commissioner. Robinson earned 64% of the vote and Baker earned 37%.
Robinson will face incumbent Republican John King in November. King was appointed to the position in July 2019 by Gov. Brian Kemp after the prior commissioner, Jim Beck, resigned due to corruption charges.
Robinson, a longtime insurance professional, ran for the commissioner position against Beck in 2018 and lost by about three percentage points.
William Boddie Jr., a lawyer and state representative from East Point, defeated Nicole Horn in the race for the Democrats’ labor commissioner nomination. Boddie current represents state House District 62, which includes part of Douglas County.
Boddie earned 62% of the votes Tuesday.
Boddie will face Republican nominee Bruce Thompson in the labor commissioner race November. Current incumbent Republican Mark Butler chose not to run for re-election.
While there were no statewide or local races on the Republican side in Douglas County in the runoff, a candidate with ties to the county was on the ballot in counties north of Atlanta.
Jake Evans, a Roswell attorney and Lithia Springs High grad, lost the GOP nomination for the 6th Congressional District seat to Rich McCormick, an emergency medicine doctor.
Evans, a former chairman of the state ethics commission, had the backing of former President Donald Trump.
McCormick won the runoff with 66.54% of the vote to Evans’ 33.46% and will move on to face Democrat Bob Christian in November.
The 6th Congressional District was redrawn during reapportionment to tilt more toward Republicans. The incumbent Democrat, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, chose to run in the 7th District rather than facing an uphill battle in her current district.
McBath defeated 7th District incumbent Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux last month in the primary and faces Republican Mark Gonsalves in November.
Douglas County falls within the 3rd and 13th congressional districts, neither of which required a runoff.
Reports from Capitol Beat News Service and Georgia Recorder were used in this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.