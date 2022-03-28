Yvonne Shaw recently announced her candidacy for the District 4 seat on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
Shaw was born western Michigan and moved to metro Atlanta at the age of 12. She has resided in Douglas County since 2011 and has been a District 4 resident since 2013 after becoming a homeowner. She has four children, three of which have attended Douglas County public schools.
She began her public sector career nearly 16 years ago when she worked in the Code Enforcement Division of the City of East Point’s Police Department as a code officer. She later moved on to the City of Sandy Springs where she currently serves as the manager of the Code Enforcement Division under the Community Development Department.
She has received numerous professional awards individually and with her respective teams. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Integrative studies with a concentration in Criminal Justice. She is currently completing her graduate studies in Public Administration and is also working in a cohort in the Certified Public Manager program at the University of Georgia.
She holds multiple certifications from the International Code Council, the National Pollution Discharge Elimination Systems Training Institute, the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In addition, she holds certifications from The University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government through her course studies with the Georgia Association of Code Enforcement.
Recently, she obtained an Executive Leadership Certificate from Kennesaw State University and graduated from the Leadership Sandy Springs Class of 2020.
She is a member of the Junior League of Atlanta where she serves to empower women and children through service. She is also a member of the American Society for Public Administration, the International Code Council, the Georgia and American Associations of Code Enforcement, and the National Society of Leadership and Success. Yvonne was recently appointed to the Animal Control Advisory Board of Douglas County. She is also a member of the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce and the Douglas County Democratic Committee.
In her spare time, she volunteers with the Junior League of Atlanta and local Douglas County non-profit organizations where she assists with community cleanups, food, toy and clothing drives.
Her career and civic goals involve changing communities through community and environmental preservation, by utilizing public safety, code enforcement, planning and management. She believes that high standards of property maintenance, zoning regulations, and environmental protection promote the health and safety of Georgia’s citizens and help to spur economic development.
If elected to office, she hopes to enhance the quality of life of her constituency through community beautification, economic development, public safety, transportation and infrastructure improvements and a reduction in property taxes.
She plans to accomplish her agenda by working collaboratively with commissioners, department heads and other local, regional, state and federal stakeholders.
She will recommend budget cuts to underperforming projects, reduce taxes and better allocate funds and grants to assist with:
• Litter control, protection of natural resources, waterways, and storm systems
• Hiring, promoting, retaining and providing education benefits to Sheriff's Office Personnel, Code Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs and Paramedics
• Public safety, code enforcement, and Keep Douglas County Beautiful for public outreach and education
• Timely and consistent road repaving, pothole repairs, smart traffic lights, intersection and other traffic control improvements
• Support of local businesses to stripe, repave and upgrade parking areas, add electric vehicle charging stations, sidewalks, better signage and building facades.
• Attracting and retaining viable businesses for better retail options and better paying jobs for skilled and professional workers.
• Promote smart growth and development by preserving the character of the less densely populated and rural areas of the County through zoning regulations
• Overall protection of persons, wildlife, natural resources, private and public property through litter control campaigns, support of public safety outreach and community involvement
