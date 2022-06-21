Yvonne Shaw will be the Democratic nominee for the County Commission District 4 seat.
Shaw handily defeated Dominique Conteh in Tuesday’s runoff.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Shaw had 383 votes (54.64%) to Conteh’s 318 votes (45.36%).
The two were neck-and-neck in last month’s Democratic primary, which also included Tony Montcalm.
In Tuesday’s runoff, Montcalm threw his support behind Shaw, who finished 10 votes behind Conteh in the May 24 primary.
With the win Tuesday, Shaw moves on to the November general election against Republican Mark Alcarez, who ran unopposed in his party’s primary.
The District 4 seat is open this year with incumbent Republican Ann Jones Guider not seeking a fourth term on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
In the other race Tuesday involving a local candidate, District 61 state Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, led challenger Rashaun Kemp late Tuesday.
Bruce had 1,167 (58.50%) votes to Kemp’s 828 votes (41.50%) in the district which includes parts of Douglas and Fulton counties.
Bruce and Kemp advanced to the runoff from a field that included four candidates in the May primary. The winner Tuesday will be the presumptive winner of the seat since no Republicans qualified.
Also, Tuesday, Democrats were set to choose their nominees for four statewide races that required runoffs since no candidate got 50% plus one vote in the May primary.
None of the statewide or local Republican races on the ballot last month required a runoff.
