Shearouse optimistic about outlook for Chamber in 2021; WSA chief takes over as chairman of the board

There is a palpable optimism within the Douglas County Chamber about the future success of local businesses as more and more people get the COVID-19 vaccination.
Gil Shearouse, executive director of the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority, embodies that optimism.
Shearouse took on the role of 2021 Chairman of the Chamber Board last month.
“I am excited to begin 2021 under Gil’s leadership,” said Sara Ray, president and CEO of the Chamber. “His strategic vision and tenacity to ensure that our business community’s needs are met will help continue to propel our organization forward.”
Shearouse — a Henry County native with a civil engineering degree from Georgia Tech — started at the WSA in 2005, first as a project engineer, then as engineering manager, before taking over the $50 million operation in 2014 after his predecessor, Pete Frost, retired.
He said that some of the changes the Chamber has made as a result of COVID-19 have actually been positives.
“Normal has changed,” Shearouse said. “But hopefully sometime during this year we will begin resuming what the new normal looks like. … We are going to see changes that persist, and I think a lot of them will be good. We’ve learned a lot of how to operate a little bit more efficiently as a society.”
One example he cites is the use of webinars and other virtual training events by the Chamber during the pandemic out of necessity. He said that as the country comes out of the pandemic, in-person events will return. But, he said, “a lot of those will stay virtual because they’re easier to do as a business owner who’s having to run a business.”
“During the day they might not be able to stop to go to a two-hour seminar from 2-4 in the afternoon,” Shearouse said. “But when they close shop at 5 o’clock they might be able to view that webinar in their own time at their own pace.”
Shearouse said that last year when most businesses were forced to shut down, the Chamber filled a much-needed role in the community, providing resources to help businesses deal with everything from closing, reopening and personnel to navigating CARES Act and Payroll Protection funding.
He said the Chamber also spearheaded a collaboration with Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership to provide relief funds to local businesses. The collaboration raised and distributed over $250,000 to 58 local Douglas County businesses. He pointed out that many of the businesses that received grants were not Chamber members.
“We now have a larger database of companies in our community that we can reach out to, and provide more resources to,” Shearouse said. “We can see additional service to our business community in ways that we were never able to see before. We’re reaching more businesses.”
Transitioning into this year, Shearouse said a priority is the Chamber’s newly created Economic Recovery and Resiliency Task Force. He said the idea behind the task force is “how do we move into providing resources and programs and things for our businesses to come out of the pandemic and be a strong and resilient company moving forward.”
He said the Task Force, with over 60 business and community leaders, continues to drive the mission of the Chamber while being flexible and sensitive to the quickly changing needs of the business community. He said 2021 will allow the Chamber to propel the objectives and improvements into its next three-year strategy “in a more robust way than we could have envisioned before the pandemic.”
The Chamber formally entered into the partnership with Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership effective Jan. 1, 2021. Elevate Douglas includes the Chamber and the city and county development authorities under one umbrella, and Shearouse said, the partnership exists to drive economic development in Douglas County through community collaboration and a shared vision that results in greater economic opportunity, vitality and quality of life.
Shearouse said 2020 “saw the fight for equality and unity take the forefront, and the Chamber was able to quickly provide leadership in Georgia’s response due in large part to its diverse membership and ongoing work in this area, including the creation of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee in 2019.”
“While many strides have been made in the Chamber and this community over the years, we still have much work to do, and I look forward to continued progress as we strive for equality and unity in Douglas County and beyond,” he said.
