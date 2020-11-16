The Douglas County Department of Transportation has announced the promotion of one of its staffers.
Jemal Sheppard has been promoted to the position of transit services manager in the Department of Transportation.
“Please join me in congratulating Jemal Sheppard on his promotion to Transit Services Manager effective November 2, 2020 to replace Gary Watson upon retirement,” Transportation Director Miguel Valentin said. “My sincere thanks to Gary for his many years of dedicated service to the Transportation Department and Douglas County.” Douglas County’s fixed route transit bus service recently observed and celebrated its first anniversary and continues to gain momentum with ridership and public acceptance.
For more information on fares, trip planning and routes, please visit www.connect douglas.com or call 770-949-7665.
