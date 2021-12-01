An illegal gun sale gone bad is what allegedly led to a 13-year-old mistakenly killing his sister at their home, Sheriff Tim Pounds said.
Pounds said Yusef McArthur El and another person came to a home on Vicki Lane in Douglasville where they were to purchase a ghost gun from 13-year-old Wilson Scott.
Instead, El put Wilson in a head lock and took the gun and ran, Pounds said.
Scott pulled out another homemade gun and fired it at El, but instead the bullet struck his 14-year-old sister, Kyra Scott, who later died en route to the hospital, the sheriff said.
Pounds and District Attorney Dalia Racine offered some details of the crime scene during a Wednesday afternoon press conference at the sheriff’s office.
Pounds said that Wilson Scott was making guns and selling them throughout the metro area.
“A 13-year-old kid, doesn’t weigh but about 80 pounds, was able to make a weapon from start to finish, “Pounds said. “At 13 years old.”
Pounds said the shooting happened inside the home.
“Inside the home he was making weapons,” Pounds said. “He was making semi-automatics that were being sold in Carroll, Bartow and Douglas counties throughout the metro area. He was selling them on the street.”
Pounds called it an “active investigation” and said that more charges could be coming.
Pounds said another person who came to the house with El is wanted for questioning.
Both El and Scott were denied bond Tuesday morning by Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain. El is being held in the county jail while Scott is in a youth detention center.
McClain told Scott he will be charged as an adult.
Pounds said that the family had recently moved to the county from Lawrenceville. Kyra was a student at Chapel Hill High.
Pounds said in all his law enforcement years, he had never heard of a person this young making and selling guns.
“We are looking at potential charges,” Lt. Jon Manuey, commander of the criminal investigation division. “There is still work my team has to do.”
A full kit can be ordered online to make what is called a ghost gun. The guns don’t have serial numbers, which makes them hard to trace, according to Capt. Trent Wilson.
“It is a pretty elaborate operation for a 13-year-old,” Pounds said. “I have never heard of anything like this in all my years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.