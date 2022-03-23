Sheriff's office releases BOLO on suspect in Marco's armed robbery

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released an image and a brief description of a suspect in the armed robbery of a local pizza store.
According to the Be On the Lookout (BOLO) from the sheriff’s office, a male went into the Marco’s Pizza on Chapel Hill Road around 9:20 p.m. on March 17 and demanded money at gunpoint.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male. Footage was captured from the surveillance cameras at the store at 4300 Chapel Hill Road in the Publix shopping center.
The sheriff’s office said that no employees were injured during the armed robbery.
The suspect likely fled on foot, according to Capt. Trent Wilson.
Wilson said they are not releasing anymore information at this time because it is an active investigation.
This is the third armed robbery within a two-mile radius since December.
The Douglasville Police Department is looking for a suspect in separate armed robberies late last year of the Kroger and Papa John’s stores on Chapel Hill located a couple miles north of the Marco’s.
The suspect in the Kroger and Papa John’s robberies is the same man, according to police. DPD Maj. J.R. Davidson declined to confirm whether authorities believe the suspect in the Marco’s robbery is the same person.
DPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest suspect in the Kroger and Papa John’s robberies.
The suspect in the Kroger and Papa John’s robberies is described as a black male, who is approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 and armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.