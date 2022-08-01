Sigman denied bond in death of incoming UWG student

Richard Sigman made his first court appearance Monday in the murder of 18-year-old Anna Johnson of Carrollton.

 Kennae Hunter/Times-Georgian

The city of Carrollton, including its police department, is still searching for answers in the shooting of a recent Mount Zion High School graduate on Adamson Square over the weekend.

Richard Sigman, 47, of Carrollton, was arrested and charged with malice murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime for his alleged involvement in the death of incoming University of West Georgia student Anna Jones, 18, of Carrollton, according to a CPD press release.

