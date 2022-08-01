Sigman denied bond in death of incoming UWG student

The city of Carrollton, including its police department, is still searching for answers in the shooting of a recent Mount Zion High School graduate on Adamson Square over the weekend.
Richard Sigman, 47, of Carrollton, was arrested and charged with malice murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime for his alleged involvement in the death of incoming University of West Georgia student Anna Jones, 18, of Carrollton, according to a CPD press release.
He appeared before Chief Magistrate Michael Hubbard on Monday afternoon.
On Saturday, July 30, at approximately 12:27 a.m., officers responded to Tanner Medical Center regarding a woman identified as Jones with a gunshot wound, the release said.
According to the release, callers advised that the incident occurred off Adamson Square in the courthouse parking deck while the victim was in the car with two other female friends. According to Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards, the victim had “zero connection” to Sigman.
Preliminary information indicates that Sigman and another man, whose identity was not released, got into an argument at Leopoldo’s, a restaurant located on Adamson Square. The unidentified man notified security that Sigman threatened to shoot him.
According to the release, security approached Sigman, saw he had a weapon, and then told him to leave. Sigman then left, walking toward the parking deck, per the release.
“We would have liked to have gotten a heads up,” Richards told the Times-Georgian in a Monday morning conversation. “We are there to prevent. We try to stay on top of things.”
The CPD investigation then indicates Sigman allegedly walked into the parking deck and began shooting into a parked vehicle, striking the victim. Friends immediately drove her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to CPD’s release.
According to a statement released by UWG, the school is working with the city of Carrollton Police Department, the lead agency in the ongoing investigation.
The university has confirmed that Sigman was a professor in the Richard’s College of Business at the time of the shooting. He was released from employment the same day as the incident.
“On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to Anna’s family and many friends,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG’s president. “We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community. We ask that you keep Anna’s family and friends in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time.”
UWG is offering counseling to all UWG students, faculty, and staff. Resources may be found at westga.edu/wellness. Students have 24/7 access to counseling services at the UWG Counseling Center by calling 678-839-6428, select option two.
A gofundme page established for Jones’ family had reached more than $18,000 as of Monday afternoon.
“I was heartbroken at the news of last night’s tragedy in downtown Carrollton,” Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan said in a statement via his Facebook page a day after the incident. “A senseless act of violence resulted in the death of Anna Jones, a Mt. Zion graduate who was attending the University of West Georgia this fall. I’m holding her friends and family in my thoughts and prayers — I’d ask for everyone to do the same.”
During his court appearance Monday afternoon as Jones’ family watched from the lobby of the Detention Center via video. Sigman was denied bond and will remain in the Carroll County Jail until his preliminary hearing Sept. 2, at 9 a.m.
This is an active and ongoing case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451. All callers may remain anonymous.
