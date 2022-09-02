The Carrollton man accused of the murder of Mount Zion native Anna Jones has been indicted on eight felony charges, which led to the cancellation of his previously scheduled preliminary hearing with Magistrate Court Judge Michael Hubbard.

Richard Sigman, 47, of Carrollton, was originally supposed to appear in a Carroll County Magistrate Court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 2, but since has been indicted by a grand jury and that appearance has been canceled and he has a new court date set.

