Six local attorneys are being considered for appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to replace retiring Judge David T. Emerson on the Douglas County Superior Court.
Emerson announced in October that he plans to retire at the end of the year to spend more time with his family. Emerson was first elected in 1990 and called his 31 years on the bench serving the citizens of Douglas County “the greatest privilege of my life.”
The Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) accepted applications from local attorneys through Nov. 22.
Atlanta attorney Vincent R. Russo is overseeing the process for the JNC. Russo said that six applicants will now be interviewed. After the interviews are complete, a “short list” of candidates will be sent to Kemp, who can appoint one of those recommended or select someone else.
The six being interviewed include attorneys Scott Camp, Zaine Hedge, Nicole Jones, Talia J. Nurse, Deah B. Warren and Wesley Woolverton.
Camp is a longtime local attorney. He is married to Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp.
Warren and Nurse already work at the courthouse. Warren serves as chief assistant district attorney and Nurse is associate judge of the Douglas County Juvenile Court.
Woolverton is a longtime criminal defense attorney in the county. He was one of two candidates along with Brian Fortner on the short list for the Douglas County state court judgeship open due to the retirement mid-term of former Judge Neal Dettmering. Fortner, who was district attorney at the time, was appointed to the judgeship by then Gov. Nathan Deal.
Hedge and Jones are attorneys who had announced plans to run for the seat in 2022 after Emerson originally indicated he would serve out the remainder of his term. With Emerson retiring early, the person appointed by Kemp won’t have to go before the voters until 2024.
Four other attorneys — Leonard Danley, Darrell Donaldson, James Luttrell and Corey Martin — applied by the deadline but are not being considered by the JNC, according to Russo.
