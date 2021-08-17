As of early Tuesday afternoon, six people had qualified to run for Douglasville City Council in the upcoming Nov. 2 municipal general election. City council seats are nonpartisan.
Those who have qualified so far for the four seats up this year are:
Ward 1: Terry Miller (I) and William Golden.
Ward 2 Post 2: Nycole Miller (I) and Shay Johnson.
Ward 3 Post 1: LaShun Burr Danley (I)
Ward 3 Post 2: Councilman Sam Davis (I)
Qualifying continues through Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the office of City Clerk Vicki Acker.
