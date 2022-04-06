A young couple invites their new neighbor over for dinner only to realize over the course of the evening their neighbor is probably a space alien.
That’s the premise of “Small Time,” a new play written by local architect and City Councilman Terry Miller. “Small Time” will have three performances this weekend at 4 Your Occasion Event Center on Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville.
Miller said “Small Time” is a comedy that will make you think.
“It’s comedy and there’s some frivolity to it and some silliness you’ve got to have in any comedy,” he said. “But at the same time, there’s sort of an underlying message as well: Who are we really? You meet somebody and they come across as a certain type of person. As you get to know them, you think you know them, but do you really know them? What’s lying underneath the surface?”
Miller said you’ll have to stay until the end of the play to find out the answers.
Miller said he wrote “Small Time” in early 2020 after the success of his first play, “The Long Ball,” in late 2019. However, he said bringing “Small Time” to fruition was delayed a couple of years by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both plays are part of an effort to establish a more vibrant entertainment scene in Douglasville with the new Douglasville Community Theater.
“Small Time” is the second collaboration between Miller and the husband and wife producer/director team of Herschel and Tawania Grangent.
Miller said folks who saw “The Long Ball” will see some familiar faces in “Small Time.”
Britney Chappell stars as “Jonie” and Cameron Bohn plays “Dash,” the couple who invite the neighbor "Argle" (played by Russell Wright) over for dinner.
Chappell played Rachel, the ex-wife of former ballplayer Frank, in “Long Ball.”
Tawania Grangent said Chappell “did an amazing job” with the smaller role in “The Long Ball” and was obvious for the bigger role she has in “Small Time.”
“I will always reach out to her if I have a Black woman that age and I need to fill that role,” Grangent said. “I will think of her first because I know she’s consistent and dependable and she has an amazing talent. She also has a good Instagram and TikTok page with a lot of followers.”
Jason Harmon, who played a speech writer in “The Long Ball,” stars as “Stan” in “Small Time.” and Stephanie Jeter, who was the reporter in “The Long Ball,” plays “Brenda” in “Small Time.”
Herschel Grangent said that while “Small Time” is a comedy, it “kind of tests a little bit of your sci-fi mind as well.”
“I feel like it’s going to be something that’s going to be entertaining for people who just want to laugh and also people who may have a little bit of nerdiness about them,” he said. “It might make them think a little bit, too. It has a couple of little twists at the end, too, so I think it will be fun for everybody.”
Showtimes for “Small Time” are Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10 at 6 p.m. each night.
Miller said he expects between 100-150 people at each show. Miller said 4 Your Occasion Event Center at 12315 Veterans Memorial Highway has much more room than The Vine Cafe where “The Long Ball” was performed.
Tickets for all three shows are still available at $20 each and can be purchased on the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County’s website at artsdouglas.org.
Miller said 4 Your Occasion has a bar and full kitchen for those who want to show up early this weekend and have a bite to eat and drinks.
Next up, Herschel Grangent said he is working on bringing a live comedy show to Douglasville at 4 Your Occasion in July. He said the hope is to make the shows a regular thing so that locals can enjoy entertainment without having to travel to Atlanta.
Visit Douglasville Community Theater at www.douglasvillecommunitytheater.com to learn more.
