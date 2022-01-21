Smith: Jobless rate at 2.4%, labor shortage in county 'almost gone'

Dr. William “Joey” Smith, department of economics chair at the University of West Georgia, said at Wednesday’s Chamber luncheon that the area’s unemployment rate is at historic low levels.
Smith said the county has a 2.4% unemployment rate.
“It is amazing,” Smith said. “You are not going to see a better time. The labor shortage in Douglas County is almost gone. It is back to pre-pandemic era.”
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the state’s unemployment rate dropped for the 20th straight month to 2.6% for December.
“Once again, Georgia is setting new economic records because of our mindset throughout the pandemic to trust our citizens and employers to be part of the solution rather than treating them as part of the problem,” Kemp said in a released statement.
Although Douglas County’s unemployment is low, it is still among the highest in the west Georgia region, which includes Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding, Polk and Coweta counties.
Coweta has the lowest unemployment rate in the six county area.
However, Smith said Douglas has a lot to be proud of with its unemployment numbers.
“It could not get better for workers now,” Smith said. “If you want a job and have some skills, there are jobs out there.”
County Commissioner Kelly Robinson agreed the county is in a good recovery position.
“My take away, and current position on the economy is it’s solid with unique degrees of volatility,” Robinson said. “As America, Georgia and Douglas County go through its reconstruction period, we all must realize to maintain and extend our quality of life one must make adjustments accordingly. In other words, steady.”
Smith said there has been an increase in some wages for certain jobs.
However, he said jobs in the service employment field have not seen much in the way of higher salaries.
He said the transportation and warehouse industry is seeing an increase in wages.
Smith said that there has been a 22.1% increase in housing prices with the average home staying on the market 23 days.
On the flip side, the high cost of lumber has halted some construction projects.
“Permits are up, but lumber prices are putting a stop to building,” Smith said.
Overall, Smith said the economy is strong and he expects it to continue to be.
“The economy is strong and we expect it to stay that way over the next year,” Smith said. “Inflation is a sign that people want more than they got.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.