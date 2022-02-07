A woman who has dedicated more than four decades to helping families was recognized by the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce with the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.
S.H.A.R.E. House Executive Director Teresa Smith received the award Saturday night at the Chamber’s 77th Winter Ball awards banquet at the Douglasville Conference Center.
Smith was selected by the Chamber’s awards committee, which considers community leadership, professional and civic contributions, current accomplishments and length of service in the community.
Gil Shearouse, executive director of the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority and the 2021 Chamber Board Chairman, presented the award to Smith.
Shearouse said Smith came to the county in 1995 while working with the Cobb and Douglas Community Services Board to create a program to house women who were addicted and their families, including the purchase of an apartment complex in Douglas. Smith was one of the first people to set up such a program in Georgia, he said.
Smith worked 27 years with the Community Services Board before being named executive director of S.H.A.R.E. House 17 years ago. S.H.A.R.E. House is a nonprofit serving victims of domestic violence with shelter, financial assistance, legal assistance and counseling.
“Under her leadership, S.H.A.R.E. House has expanded their footprint and service area, formed countless partnerships with organizations and has had a significant impact on so many lives in Douglas,” Shearouse said. “In 2021 alone, they provided over 65,000 individual services to victims of domestic violence. Do the math on the impact this individual has contributed towards over the past 17 years.”
Additionally, S.H.A.R.E. House
has added an attorney to help victims as well as a Teen Center
and satellite center in Paulding County in recent years under Smith’s leadership.
Shearouse said Smith is a “humble, kind-hearted and strong-willed individual.”
“Her compassion for others and true care for each individual she comes in contact with is one of the key qualities that makes her so deserving of this recognition,” Shearouse said.
Local businessman and comedian Paul Zachos served as master of ceremonies at Saturday’s Winter Ball, which didn’t take place last year due to the pandemic.
“The past two years have taught us many things,” he said. “How to adapt, how to innovate, how to pivot, and how to move forward. It has taught us about coming together, celebrating success, showing compassion for others, and our community.”
Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams gave the invocation.
Shearouse handed over the chairman’s gavel to 2022 Board Chairman Tonya Byrd, who helped present the awards.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health was named Large Business of the Year, an award that goes to the business that has experienced growth, demonstrated innovation and “contributed positively to Douglas County.” In addition to CDPH’s massive efforts during COVID-19, the Chamber also recognized the agency for completing the national re-accreditation process and maintaining a focus on health equity and workforce sustainability.
Premier Drugstore was named Small Business of the Year, with Byrd noting the company’s increase in staff by over 20 people to support customers and their community and partnerships with the school system, governments and local small businesses to vaccinate over 21,000 people in the past year.
Douglasville Parks and Recreation Director Chris Bass was named the 2021 Young Professional of the
Year.
Mandy Johnson with Douglas County School System received the 2021 Chamber Spirit Award.
Beverly Tate with Gordon Food Service was named the 2021 Chairman’s Award winner.
And Jocelyn Croft was named the 2021 Sam P. Roberts Community Service Award winner for her work with several local nonprofits and her efforts to help open Never Alone Clubhouse Recovery Community in 2021.
The event was made possible by presenting sponsor GreyStone Power.
