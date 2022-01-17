Mother Nature brought about an inch of snow to Douglas County on Sunday, just enough to allow kids to make snowmen and catch snowflakes on their tongues before it all melted. The Sentinel asked readers to submit their snow-day photos on Facebook. Here are some of the photos we received.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Winter storm mostly spares Douglas; NWS reports 1 inch of snow in county
- Emerson sworn in by Kemp as senior judge
- Miller's second play, 'Small Time,' set to hit stage in April
- Snow Day in Douglas County — 1.16.22
- Meyers Taylor named to fourth Olympic team
- GreyStone Power ready to respond to winter storm
- Local officials prepared for winter weather this weekend
- County encourages citizens to plant a tree to honor MLK
Most Popular
Articles
- Two men indicted for child molestation
- Winston woman charged with vehicular homicide
- This is Douglas: Mason Massey 'doesn't feel any pressure' about upcoming NASCAR season
- Parra throws hat in ring for HD64 seat
- BOC approves new district map; City Council, BOE wrapping up reapportionment process
- Youth Villages Inner Harbour Campus recognized for excellence in education
- County encourages citizens to plant a tree to honor MLK
- BOC discusses plat approval for 'pipe farm' subdivision
- Local officials prepared for winter weather this weekend
- GreyStone Power ready to respond to winter storm
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
E-Edition
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.