Douglas County Solicitor General Sonya Compton is being sued by a former employee for wrongful termination, defamation and retaliation.

Tamara Oyinloye filed the lawsuit in Douglas County Superior Court last week. Douglas County, the Board of Commissioners, Compton and the solicitor general’s office are all listed as defendants in the case, according to Oylinoye’s attorney, Charles Wardlaw.

