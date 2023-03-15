Douglas County Solicitor General Sonya Compton is being sued by a former employee for wrongful termination, defamation and retaliation.
Tamara Oyinloye filed the lawsuit in Douglas County Superior Court last week. Douglas County, the Board of Commissioners, Compton and the solicitor general’s office are all listed as defendants in the case, according to Oylinoye’s attorney, Charles Wardlaw.
Oyinloye says she was fired last March on the same day she qualified to run in the Democratic Primary.
Wardlaw said in a press release that Oyinloye was prompted to run against Compton by colleagues in the solicitor’s office, “who were disheartened that their boss was going to be running unopposed” in the election.
“Upon hearing the news that Ms. Oyinloye was about to be published as a qualified candidate to challenge her position, Solicitor General Compton promptly terminated Ms. Oyinloye in a desperate move to deprive Ms. Oyinloye of the funds she would need to run an effective campaign,” Wardlaw wrote in the release.
Compton told the Sentinel this week that didn’t have any comment on the lawsuit.
However, last May she told the Sentinel Oyinloye didn’t send out several subpoenas in DUI cases, leading to two cases being dismissed.
Compton said last year that she ultimately fired Oyinloye after continued complaints about conflict with Oyinloye from employees at the courthouse.
Wardlaw argues that Oyinloye ran against Compton because of morale issues in the office.
“The office was operating in a depressed and chaotic atmosphere and change was desperately needed,” Wardlaw writes.
Compton ultimately defeated Oyinloye in the Democratic Primary by a 75%-25% margin last May; that win gave Compton a new four-year term in office since no Republican qualified for the November general election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.