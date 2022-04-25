Solicitor’s office recognized for intern program

The Douglas County Solicitor-General's Office received the 2022 Outstanding Criminal Justice Agency Award for its intern program.
The award is presented annually by Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies.
According to the award letter to the Solicitor General's office, the award recognizes a criminal justice agency that facilitates achievement of the program’s mission by consistently providing exceptional internship experiences to students.
Solicitor General Internship Program Director Christina McDermott said the office hosts an intern three times a year from either Georgia State, Kennesaw State or the University of West Georgia.
Several of the program’s interns have gone on to work in various criminal justice agencies throughout the metro area.
The office was presented with the award on April 20 at a graduation reception and internship fair at Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta.
“The internship allows students to take the theoretical knowledge and skills they have gained in the classroom and apply them in a professional setting,” GSU professor Dean Dabney wrote in letter to solicitor’s office.
All undergraduate students at GSU are required to complete an internship for graduation.
County Solicitor Sonya Compton praised McDermott for the award and said their offices serves as a way of preparing students.
“We look forward to the interns every semester,” Compton said. “Our office helps train and prepare them to work in the field.”
