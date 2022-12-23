The Douglas County Solicitor General’s Office is once again spreading some holiday cheer through its pre-trial diversion program.
The Solicitor Outreach Program (SOP) is assisting those in need in the community with donations from offenders. In lieu of community service, an offender can make a monetary donation.
According to Solicitor Sonya Compton, the SOP assisted 16 families in the area.
Compton, who was reelected this year to a second term, said some of the families SOP assisted with are refugees from Ukraine who live in the area.
A $1,000 donation was made to the Kiwanis Club of Douglas County for its Kids Christmas Special, which took place at Walmart on Dec. 13.
Compton said U-Tires donated two new tires for a family and Vick Tires donated as well.
The SOP doesn’t just focus on the children, but also on the adults who are caring for the children.
Compton said the adults usually don’t want anything for themselves but for the children.
She said she has to insist on giving the adults gifts.
Compton said typical items that are in need are coats, toiletries and shoes.
She said this year, a family needed tires for their 16-year-old van to transport their grandkids.
All employees in the Solicitor’s office contribute their time by shopping, wrapping gifts and delivering items.
“This is a full office effort and we look forward to helping those in need,” Compton said.
