A school bus carrying students from South Douglas Elementary was rear-ended Wednesday morning resulting in one student being taken to the hospital, according to an official.
The accident happened on Highway 166 one half mile before the roundabout near Post Road, according to Portia Lake, public information director for Douglas County Schools. The bus was rear-ended by a tractor trailer carrying lawn mower equipment, Lake said.
Lake said the driver and the remaining three students on board were uninjured.
The Douglas County School System notified parents of the accident and transported the remaining students to school.
