Alexander played host to rival South Paulding in a key Region 5-6A contest that had playoff seeding implications.
South Paulding prevailed with a 56-35 win Friday to remain tied for first place in the region.
The loss dropped the Cougars to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the region.
Alexander received the opening kick off and immediately looked to move the ball down the field utilizing its passing game before eventually having to punt.
Overall, the Cougars’ offense completed a total of 19 passes to five different receivers being led by senior Eric Singleton and junior Jordan Bride with seven catches apiece.
The Spartans looked to senior three-star running back Jamarion Wilcox to put the pressure on the Cougars’ front seven from the beginning. South Paulding proceeded to hand the ball off to their star back every play on their opening drive before finally executing a play action pass that ended in a touchdown.
The Cougars immediately responded with a touchdown run of their own thanks to junior Dorian Page. Page had seven carries on the night for 137 yards and two of the Cougars’ five touchdowns.
The scoring went back-and-forth throughout the first half with the Cougars leading 28-21 going into halftime.
The third quarter continued the story of the first half being a tight contest. Both teams looked poised to take the game as it went into the fourth quarter deadlocked at 35.
The Spartans offense outlasted the front seven of the Cougars and finished the game running the ball with ease to pounce on the Cougars off the back of Wilcox.
Wilcox led the game in a majority of offensive stats including carries with 28, total touchdowns with six, rushing yards with 254, and receiving yards with 79.
The Cougars had four different scorers during the game being made up of senior Zach Giddens catching a 71-yard touchdown pass, Dorian Page scoring on two occasions, Jordan Bride scoring on one of his seven catches, and senior running back Jaiden Mckoy scoring as well.
Behind a four-touchdown performance from quarterback James Johnson, the Tigers won their fourth straight region contest.
Douglas County improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the region to remain in the race for a home playoff berth.
Johnson threw for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for 58 yards and two more scores. Senior LaTrelle Murrell had 12 carries for 102 yards.
The Tigers defense was led by Shakai Woods, who finished with 14 tackles and Zachariah Keith, who finished with 10 tackles and three sacks.
Banneker 6, Chapel Hill 0
Panthers quarterback Tyler Roberson passed for 107 yards in the loss.
