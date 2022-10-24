Jared Echols

Alexander junior quarterback Jared Echols passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns in a region loss to South Paulding.

 Scott Lashley / Special to the Sentinel

Alexander played host to rival South Paulding in a key Region 5-6A contest that had playoff seeding implications.

South Paulding prevailed with a 56-35 win Friday to remain tied for first place in the region.

