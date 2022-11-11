In his quiet time, Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks’ mind is actively seeking ideas and ways to fight crime in the community. His latest epiphany, Rising Men of Douglasville, will utilize a volunteer group of men to get involved.
The most recent weapon in the Douglasville Police Department’s community programs arsenal is to organize and train the men in the community to be visible leaders and fulfill the purpose of being a positive male role model in the community. The goal of this group is to be visible, positive and serve as role models and mentors to young men and women. Sparks made it clear that those who sign up for the program will be volunteers with no pay or police powers. The main criterion for joining is a desire to make a difference.
Men who are interested are invited to attend an informational meeting on Monday, November 14, 6:30 p.m., in the Community Building at the Douglasville Police Department, 2083 Fairburn Road.
“This is a Douglasville Police Department effort to get the men in our community to be involved with enlightening and enriching our youths to empower them to better move toward their purpose in life,” Sparks said.
Volunteers will be vetted through an application process and background check. Initial and ongoing training will be provided on topics such as conflict resolution, how to de-escalate situations, domestic violence and understanding issues in the family.
“We will train them to be able to go out into the community as a group to places where kids hang out, where young men and women can see a positive male model but also for the men to see the physical and social needs of the community and address the needs with the proper government officials,” Sparks said. “It’s people policing their own community, so to speak.”
Sparks reiterated that DPD is not trying to train the men to be police officers and denied any comparison to the beret-wearing Guardian Angels, a volunteer, crime-fighting group in New York that was founded in 1979.
“This is about men rising up to their rightful place in the community as leaders to take on the responsibility of being a man of positive character and integrity with values that strengthen the community and ensure that the community is safe and prospering,” he said. “We want our men to stand up and be visible and vigilant.”
Sparks said this group is for all men, all races, and all religions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.