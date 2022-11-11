In his quiet time, Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks’ mind is actively seeking ideas and ways to fight crime in the community. His latest epiphany, Rising Men of Douglasville, will utilize a volunteer group of men to get involved.

The most recent weapon in the Douglasville Police Department’s community programs arsenal is to organize and train the men in the community to be visible leaders and fulfill the purpose of being a positive male role model in the community. The goal of this group is to be visible, positive and serve as role models and mentors to young men and women. Sparks made it clear that those who sign up for the program will be volunteers with no pay or police powers. The main criterion for joining is a desire to make a difference.

