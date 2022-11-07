In his quiet time, Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks’ mind is actively seeking ideas and ways to fight crime in the community. His latest epiphany, Rising Men of Douglasville, will utilize a volunteer group of men to get involved.
The most recent weapon in the Douglasville Police Department’s arsenal of outreach programs, the goal of this group is to be visible, positive and serve as role models.
"We want to churches and other places of worship have long been disseminators of information in this country, so Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks is turning to the faith-based community Thursday to help get the word out about the dangers of using fentanyl and other issues of concern.
The meeting, which will also cover gangs and thefts, will be held November 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Community Building at the Douglasville Police Department, which is located at 2083 Fairburn Road. This town hall is being held in conjunction with the monthly Community Enrichment Program held on Hollis Street on the second Thursday of each month.
“We want to get the faith-based community involved because on Sundays they have a congregation who can get the word out to their families, friends and others in the community,” Sparks said. “This is another opportunity for the Douglasville Police to make sure all members of the community are aware of the trends throughout our community, the state and the nation.”
He is challenging youth pastors, fraternities, sororities, homeowner associations, business owners and residents to get involved and spread the word to help resolve these problems that affect the whole community. Sparks said it takes everyone to make a difference. “It takes all of us to help stop these crimes of gangs, drugs, and thefts,” he said. “We would especially like to have all youth pastors because some young people participate in gangs and crimes like shoplifting and breaking in cars.” But the rise of fentanyl use is a cause for alarm. Consider these facts from the CDC: Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Even in small doses, it can be fatal. Other drugs may contain fentanyl, but you wouldn’t be able to see, taste or smell it. In fact, it is nearly impossible to tell if drugs have been laced with fentanyl unless you test your drugs with fentanyl test strips. Fentanyl and other synthetic drugs are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths. Fentanyl use is the leading cause of death for people between the ages of 18 and 45. Lt. Ken Winklepleck from the DPD Special Ops Unit will be on hand to present more information about this drug. Everyone is invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
