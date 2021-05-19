Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks called on the community to get involved, which he said will help alleviate tensions between law enforcement and citizens.
Sparks provided information to citizens on the police department’s hiring and discipline procedures as it relates to excessive force during a town hall meeting Tuesday night.
During the hour and half meeting held in the community room in a building adjacent to police headquarters, Sparks and others addressed use of force, officer-involved shootings, hiring practices and internal affairs investigations.
“We want to give the people we serve the information and the way we do things,” Sparks told the citizens. “I don’t know what’s going on in North Carolina or Minnesota. We are here to talk about the Douglasville Police Department.”
Sparks was speaking in reference to police-involved shootings in those states in recent weeks.
It was the second town hall meeting of the year, and first in-person one. The event was also streamed live on the department’s Facebook page.
“It is very important that you be involved in everything we do. We need you to be the eyes and ears in order for us to keep the community safe. We can’t survive without each other.”
Capt. Brad Stafford, who heads the department’s Office of Professional Standards, said the department reviews all excessive force reports including body cam footage. He said officers are either reprimanded, suspended or cleared in the internal investigations.
He said officers had about 58,517 contacts with citizens, and only 0.18% resulted in a use of force. Stafford said of the 105 use of force cases, only four were determined not to meet departmental policy.
“I wish we were perfect but those are human beings wearing uniforms,” Stafford said.
In a follow-up interview Wednesday afternoon, Stafford said in those four cases, they determined that some other form of use-of-force would have been “more reasonable.”
“We nit-pick them about this,” Stafford said. “We stay on them to let them know we are on top of this.”
He said every use of force incident is documented with video included. In addition, he said the department randomly reviews dash-cam and body cam video.
Sparks said the department is actively recruiting new officers to fill 12 vacant spots.
Stafford said database personnel records help the department weed out individuals that don’t fit their standards.
“If we see where something doesn’t fit our department’s standards or policy, we will bring the officer in for an interview,” Stafford said.
He acknowledged that some officers with bad records tend to move around to other jurisdictions.
“We don’t hire people just because they have a badge,” Sparks said.
GBI Special Agent in Charge Bahan Rich spoke about his agency doing investigations in police-involved shootings at the request of law enforcement agencies.
He said they have 90 days to complete a report and turn over the findings to the local district attorney’s office.
“You can have the best policies but if you don’t have good training it will not work,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “As far as policy, training and accountability, we are in a good place. Ultimately, we will do what is best for our community when it comes to the investigations.”
Sparks said community policing and citizens’ involvement can cut down on the number of police-involved shootings and use of force.
“Law enforcement is becoming disconnected from the community because of what’s going on,” he said.
Over the last couple years, there have been several black suspects killed by white police officers around the country.
Last month, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on three murder charges stemming from the death of George Floyd.
The jury’s verdict was based on Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds while he was being arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill.
The incident was caught on cellphone video and sparked worldwide protests.
On Monday, the Elizabeth City, N.C., district attorney concluded that deputies were “justified” in fatally shooting a suspect because law enforcement officers “reasonably believed” they were in danger.
“We pray everyday and night that that never happens (here),” Sparks said. “If our officers are working in the field, everyone will get to know each other. With that happening, it is less likely that we will bring harm to each other.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.