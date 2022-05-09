Tamara Oyinloye was fired from her job as assistant solicitor in Douglas County on March 10, the same day she qualified to run against her former boss, incumbent Democratic Solicitor General Sonya Compton.
What happened leading up to Oyinloye’s dismissal as well as the reason for the termination are in dispute with days to go before the May 24 primary election.
Compton said Sandy Dawson, the chief assistant solicitor, emailed Oyinloye telling her to send out subpoenas for 17 cases late last year that included DUIs. Compton said Oyinloye only sent out five of the 17 subpoenas.
When the cases were called for trial on Dec. 9, Compton said Oyinloye “had not sent out one subpoena for those cases.”
“Two DUI cases had to be dismissed because she did not send out subpoenas,” Compton said. “We had no witnesses when the judge called the cases in for trial.”
Compton said she suspended Oyinloye after the incident. When she brought Oyinloye back about a month later, Compton said she demoted Oyinloye, moving her from what the office calls the “trial team,” which tries cases, to the “traffic unit,” which deals with less serious traffic charges that don’t go to trial like speeding tickets.
While Oyinloye was taken off of the trial team, Compton said Oyinloye was allowed to stay on as the prosecutor for the Drug Court.
Oyinloye disputes the way things played out with the DUI subpoenas and says she was not demoted.
“I sent out subpoenas for several cases and instead of opting to go to trial, each of those defendants pled guilty,” she said. “In January, she offered me the position of special prosecutor for the accountability courts, and a position on the traffic team because that team was being led by one of Compton’s friends who had no prosecutorial experience. It wasn’t a demotion at all, in fact my salary increased with that position since I was the only prosecutor in the office dedicated to the success of the DUI court which is a voluntary post conviction treatment program for repeat DUI offenders. No one else in the office could do that job and she constantly told me how great I was in that role and how much she appreciated me doing that challenging work each day.”
Compton said she fired Oyinloye after continued complaints about conflict with Oyinloye from employees at the courthouse.
Oyinloye called Compton’s charge that she was fired for conflict with coworkers “absolutely false.”
“In fact when I asked Compton for the reason for her decision to terminate me, her response was she didn’t want to talk about it, Oyinloye said. “She offered no rationale for her decision and my letter from HR did not include a reason either. The timing of my termination tells the real story clearly, because it wasn’t until that day that she realized how serious I was about running and would actually qualify to be on the ballot.”
Voters in the May 24 Democratic primary will decide which candidate serves as the county’s solicitor for the next four years since no Republicans qualified for the seat.
Early voting started Monday and will continue Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 20 at the new courthouse, old courthouse, Boundary Waters Aquatics Center, Deer Lick Park, Dog River Public Library, Lithia Springs Senior Center and Woodie Fite Senior Center.
Saturday voting took place May 7 and will take place May 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new courthouse, Deer Lick Park, Dog River Public Library and Woodie Fite Senior Center.
