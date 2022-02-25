Note to parents: Get involved if you want to keep your kids out of the criminal justice system.
While this seems like a no-brainer, the continued arrests of young people seem to suggest a disconnect somewhere. Consider the following.
The Douglasville Police Department’s Special Operations Drug Unit recently made several arrests of youths who are being charged with aggravated assault that might result in gang charges, according to Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks. In addition, DPD’s Investigations Unit is investigating a number of entering auto crimes that have been attributed to teens, he said.
The missing component could be the lack of parental monitoring, control and supervision, Sparks said, adding that many of those who have been arrested are students in the local school system. Some are in middle schools, he said.
“Parents, if you are not teaching home values to your children and confronting the issues at home, when they hit the streets and commit a crime, I have to arrest them,” Sparks said. “We are going to continue to keep this community safe from any criminal activities by any means necessary but within the confines of the law.”
For example, Sparks said there is no excuse for young people to be walking the streets at three or four in the morning in reference to the entering auto crimes where kids are breaking into vehicles and taking items which sometimes include firearms.
Some are teenagers who are living at home with their parents, Sparks said.
“Parents, hold your young people accountable,” Sparks advised. “If you know they are sneaking out of the house, there are things you can do, especially if they are juveniles.”
Sparks suggested that parents enroll their children in the DPD’s Youth Against Violence Program (an eight-week program for youths between the ages of 14 and 20), the Boys and Girls Club, churches and other organizations as resources parents can utilize to help their kids.
Youths being involved in gangs should be a cause of concern for everyone in the community, Sparks said.
“Getting caught up with the gang mindset and being convicted for gang-related activities will destroy young people’s lives,” Sparks said. “The State of Georgia laws are very stringent and carry a lot of jail time.”
Sparks said the best thing to do is to keep young people away from gang activities, which would take a commitment from their parents. Sparks said that parents need to know who their kids are hanging out with and don’t be afraid to go through their rooms to see what they will find. Also, watch their behavior and what they wear.
Above all, get them involved in positive activities. This is especially critical for those involved in gangs, Sparks said.
“If you want to belong to something, get involved in doing something great and something positive, not something that will bring harm to you, your family or your community,” Sparks said.
While the DPD arrested several youths for alleged gang involvement, the challenge is in getting information to substantiate the charges since gang mentality dictates that no one wants to be labeled a “snitch.”
That’s beside the point, Sparks said.
“It’s not about snitching,” he said. “When they commit crimes, they are telling on themselves. It’s just a matter of time before they get caught because they leave a trail of evidence.
“If you go to court, (the judge) is going to ask you for truthful testimony and you are going to tell on yourself.”
Note to youths: If you are aware of how gangs work, you need to get out of the gang, Sparks said.
“The thing you need to do is mind yourself. Take your kingdom and queendom to areas and activities that will not ruin your life,” Sparks said, stressing the reinforcement and enhancement of the power of their purpose in life.
DPD will hold a Town Hall meeting on gangs, the department’s End of Year report, and its use of force policies on March 1, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Community Building at the Douglasville Police Department and is free and open to the public.
COVID-19 protocol will be practiced.
