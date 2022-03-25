Stacie Farmer welcomes new role as leader of EMS department

Growing up, Stacie Farmer knew she wanted to go into the healthcare field.
The daughter of a former police officer, being in public safety was sort of in her DNA.
Farmer decided to join the Douglas County Fire Department 23 years ago.
“I always knew I wanted to do something in health care, but I honestly fell into EMS,” Farmer said. “There was no specific catalyst. We are all cross-trained at DCFD and when I started my fire training, I realized I enjoyed that just as much. My father was a police officer for Austell Police Department, so I suppose I was raised with a public safety mindset.”
Farmer has quickly risen through the ranks, and was named the department’s first EMS Chief by Chief Roderick Jolivette as he continues to restructure the Fire/EMS Department.
On Thursday, Farmer was officially sworn-in for her new position by Judge Barbara Caldwell in a program at fire headquarters.
Also taking the oath were new E-911 Director Katrina Harley and E-911 Deputy Directory Teena Donnell.
The department purposely held the ceremony in March to celebrate Women’s History Month.
There were guest speakers from first responder departments from across the metro area including Kim Wallace, E-911 Director for the City of Dallas Police Department, Forest Park Fire Chief Latosha Clemons and Clayton County Fire Battalion Chief Ann Hall.
Each challenged Farmer, Harley and Donnell to live up to the standard set by history-making women in the male-dominated field.
“The achievement is you stayed on it,” Wallace said. “What the female gender gives to this world is immeasurable.”
DCFD has 25 licensed and certified female firefighters, which is about 16% of its total firefighters. The department is well above the 4% national average.
Farmer sees her new position as a way to empower other women to look at the career field.
“I hope this position will afford me to opportunity to show young women we can accomplish whatever we put our minds to and to consider a career in public safety,” said Farmer, a 1996 graduate of Lithia Springs High.
She thanked her family for allowing her to be a ‘mother and a wife’ while pursuing her chosen career.
In her new position, Farmer will be responsible for EMS operations, EMS oversight and quality assurance. She will also oversee the daily EMS budget and policies.
Farmer also thanked Jolivette for his vision for the department.
“He is focused on community service and elevating members within our department,” Farmer said. “I have learned a great deal from his leadership and I would not be where I am today without him. I would also like to say thank you to Deputy Chief Lugo for raising the bar and to my family for allowing me the opportunity to be both a wife and mother while still pursuing my own ambitions.”
Data released by the department shows that it had 21,434 calls for service in 2021, which set a record for DCFD.
“With our new trainees, I hope to share with them the excitement for this profession and instill in them what it truly means when you are taking care of our people,” Farmer said. “When citizens call 911, it is typically when they are having the worst day of their life. It is my goal we will be there not only to assist them with the emergency but to also provide compassion and assistance where we can.”
Growing up in Douglas County,
Farmer said she takes extra pride in wearing the uniform.
“There is a certain amount of ownership that comes with overseeing EMS operations in the community you grew up in,” Farmer said. “I have enjoyed watching this community grow and growing along with it.”
