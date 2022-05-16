It was a dominating performance by the Alexander girls track and field team in winning the Class 6A championship.
The Cougars won four events in racking up 107 points and outdistancing their next competitor by 50 points.
Region opponent and host Carrollton was runner-up with 57 points at Grisham Stadium during the three-day meet to end the season.
“It was incredible,” Alexander coach Brian Robinson said. “We did everything right. We’ve got one of the best track athletes in the country. It was just a great effort by all the girls.”
Sophomore Adaejah Hodge became the first to win four events in GHSA history and take home the best performance award.
Hodge won the 100-meters, 200, 400 and long jump events.
In the 100, she had a time of
11.33 seconds for a new state record. She took gold in the 200
at 23.40 while winning the 400 in 53.26 seconds.
She had a long jump distance of 20-feet, 4.5 inches to set a new state record.
Cougars freshman Cortney Adams went 2:16 to win the 800 event.
The team also took gold in the 4x800 and 4x200 events.
Compiling the 4x800 were Sydney Lowe, Jianna Hibbler, Linda Vasquez and Adams.
The winning 4x200 was composed of Camille Crowder, Shia Tobias, Mackenzie Edwards and Victoria Teasley.
In addition, Lowe went 5:24 to finish eighth in the 1,600. Teasley finished runner-up to Hodge and took fourth in the 200 at 24.37 seconds.
Tobias was seventh in the 200 at 24.74.
Asked what contributed to such a dominating performances, Robinson said the team’s focus and determination.
“I hope coaching,” Robinson grinned. “The girls really wanted
it. They were unbelievable.
They just did everything right
in training. They are a joy to
coach.”
Douglas County High thrower Skylar Soli won state in the shot put at 43-10 while throwing 126-5 to take third in the discus.
Lithia Springs’ girls finished fifth in Class 5A with 37 points.
Individually, New Manchester senior Seth Allen had a throw of 197-01 to win the discus event. Allen will attend Purdue University this coming fall on a track and field scholarship.
