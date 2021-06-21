State DPH commissioner to attend COVID town hall

Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones will host a COVID-19 Vaccine Informational Town Hall meeting Thursday evening.
The virtual meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown live on Zoom and streamed on the Douglas County Happenings and External Affairs Facebook pages. In addition to Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark, and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will join the town hall.
Memark said that COVID cases in the county continue to decline with the percentage of tests coming back positive at 2.1% and under.
She said that 36% of Douglas County residents have received the vaccine.
“We continue to see the relaxation of COVID-19 guidelines throughout the country as vaccination rates continue to rise,” Memark said.
Memark announced that the CDPH will close its Arbor Place Mall mass site on June 30 and return to its location on Selman Drive.
“We hope that we will continue to make progress against this pandemic and continue to return things back to normal,” Memark wrote.
Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris was in Atlanta to promote vaccinations.
Georgia continues to lag behind most other states in vaccination rates, according to data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 65% of those eligible have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, but just 42% of those eligible in the state have been fully vaccinated.
“We know what the numbers tell us,” Harris said during a visit at Ebenezer Baptist Church and Clark Atlanta University during her visit. “We’ve got to get those numbers up. We can do better.”
Memark said they are “hopeful” that the vaccines now are effective against the new Delta variant this is spreading in India, Great Britain, and almost 80 other countries.
She said that according to a recent study by the Cleveland Clinic that of the 4,300 patients admitted from Jan. 1-April 13 this year, that 99.75% of those patients were not fully vaccinated.
“What is hopeful for us is that the COVID-19 vaccines are available at this time are very every effective against this COVID variant,” Memark wrote in her recent newsletter. “Even better news — we have the vaccine readily available throughout our district and the United States for free.”
